Watch: Carlos Alcaraz shows off exceptional racquet skills during US Open QF clash with Alexander Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz needed just under two and a half hours to defeat an exhausted Alexander Zverev in straight sets on Wednesday, securing his spot in the 2023 US Open semifinals in New York.

The defending champion displayed a remarkable form once again, easily handling his German opponent. Notably, both players left the court before midnight, a rare event during the tournament's past two weeks.

The Spaniard sealed the match with a score of 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 and is set to face the third seed Daniil Medvedev in the quest for a spot in Sunday's final. This showdown will feature two consecutive champions of the US Open.

Carlos Alcaraz won the hearts of fans and audiences worldwide once again during his quarterfinal match where he displayed his exceptional racquet skills. The 20-year-old held the racquet and spun it continuously at one point, sending everyone in the audience into a frenzy.

"It was great to be able to win in straight sets" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the 2023 US Open.

Following his win over Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz said that he was more confident after winning the first set, where his opponent was playing exceptionally well, before quickly falling behind in the second and third sets.

"Obviously watching the level Sascha was playing in the first set, being able to win it, it was great for me, you know, to give me more confidence and probably he got down a little bit in the second set. Took my chances," he said at the post-match press conference.

"So it was great. Coming to third set, knowing that I'm up, playing a great level, for him it was really, really tough. Obviously, he was struggling a little bit physically in the third set, but it was great to be able to win in straight sets," he added.

The Spaniard then discussed his upcoming semifinal opponent Daniil Medvedev, saying he is confident of his chances against the Russian because his tactics against him have proven fruitful in previous matches.

"Well, last matches that I played against Daniil I played a tactical game played perfectly. You know, I did pretty well all the things that I had to do against him, so I think my game suits pretty well against that type of opponent, you know, like Daniil," Carlos Alcaraz said.

"So I gonna try to do the same things that I did, for example, in Indian Wells and in Wimbledon, and hopefully to get the win and play the same level that I played in that matches," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev have met three times on the ATP tour. Their head-to-head record is currently 2-1 in favor of the Spaniard, who won their most recent meeting at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.