WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz all smiles as he celebrates maiden French Open win with family, coach Juan Carlos Ferrero & team

Carlos Alcaraz celebrated his maiden French Open triumph alongside his family, coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, and the rest of his team. The Spaniard triumphed over Alexander Zverev in a roller coaster 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 in four hours and 19 minutes to clinch his third Grand Slam title.

During the trophy presentation, Carlos Alcaraz thanked his team for their immense support. He expressed how grateful he was for his team and claimed they were also his family.

"I mean, I'm really grateful to have the team that I have, the people that I have around. I know that everyone in my team is giving their heart just to make me improve as a player, as a person, to grow up. So I'm really grateful. And I'm calling you a team, but it's a family, so thank you very much."

Alcaraz later thanked his family for everything they had done for him and said that winning the Roland Garros was a childhood dream of his and winning it in front of them was special.

"So all the support that you've given me is amazing. Since I was a little kid, as I said many, many times, running... when I finished school [I ran home] just to put the TV on, just to watch this tournament on the TV. And now I'm lifting the trophy in front of all of you, so thank you very much for everything and this journey," he said.

Roland Garros' page on X (formerly Twitter) shared clips of Carlos Alcaraz celebrating his win. The Spaniard sat on the podium with La Coupe de Mousquetaires and shared his moment with his family and team.

Alcaraz ousted J.J Wolf, Jesper De Jong, Sebastian Korda, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jannik Sinner, and Zverev en route to the title at the French Open.

Carlos Alcaraz becomes the second-youngest man in the Open Era to win his first three Grand Slam finals

Carlos Alcaraz

With his win over Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz became the second-youngest man in the Open Era to win his first three Grand Slam finals. He only finds himself behind Bjorn Borg (20 years and 27 days).

Alcaraz clinched his maiden Major at the 2022 US Open when he defeated Casper Ruud in the final while also becoming the World No. 1 in the process. The Spaniard defeated Novak Djokovic to win Wimbledon the following year and won his third Major with a win over Zverev at Roland Garros in 2024.

Carlos Alcaraz will head to the grass swing next following which he will participate in the Olympics.