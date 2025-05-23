WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz all smiles as he shares adorable moments with Jannik Sinner & Aryna Sabalenka ahead of French Open 2025

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz shared a hearty moment with top-ranked players Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka at the French Open 2025. All three are currently training hard for the season's second Major, which gets underway from Sunday, May 25.

As Sabalenka's practice session on Court Philippe-Chatrier with Karolina Muchova came to a close, she bumped into Carlos Alcaraz on the court, who was up next. The Belarusian has been on a mission to document everything this year, having been gifted a camera by her boyfriend for the same at the start of the season.

Sabalenka was ready to click a picture with Alcaraz but the latter wanted one of his own. He whipped out his own camera and the duo posed happily for a picture together and looked pleased with how their photo turned out, though they've yet to share the same online.

Once Alcaraz was done with his practice session, he was also bumped into Sinner, who was scheduled next after him. The duo greeted each other and had a quick chat as the Italian waited to begin his practice session with Casper Ruud.

Here are the videos Alcaraz's interactions with Sinner and Sabalenka, courtesy of the French Open official X (Twitter) account:

Alcaraz, Sinner and Sabalenka are among the leading contenders to win the French Open. All three are in good form as well and have been the standout players of the clay swing so far.

Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka among the top picks to win the French Open

Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz has reached the final of every single tournament that he contested during the clay swing. He won the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Italian Open and was the runner-up at the Barcelona Open. An injury prevented him from giving it his best in the Barcelona final, which also caused him to miss the Madrid Open.

Jannik Sinner was sidelined for most of the clay season due to his doping suspension. He reached the final of the Italian Open upon his return, going down to Alcaraz in the summit clash. It marked his fourth consecutive defeat to the Spaniard.

Aryna Sabalenka came up short in the Stuttgart final yet again at the start of the clay swing. She bounced back with a title in Madrid, her third at the venue. Her streak of four consecutive finals concluded with a loss to Zheng Qinwen in the Italian Open quarterfinals. The trio's impressive results place them above the rest of the field when it comes to winning this year's French Open.

