Watch: Carlos Alcaraz startling defensive skills against Basilashvili at the Madrid Open 2022

Tennis' rising superstar and teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz produced some brilliant tennis to win the set point of the first set in his second-round match against Nikoloz Basilashvili in Madrid.

Carlos Alcaraz defended esquisitely as he ran from one side of the court to the other after an array of hard-hitting groundstrokes by Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Considering a set point was on the line, there was no shortage of effort from the young Spaniard. Basilashvili's powerful groundstrokes forced Alcaraz to be well behind the baseline, but the teenager managed to stay in the point. Basilashvili approached the net to hit an overhead smash but did not connect well, leaving the court wide open for Acaraz to hit a lofty backhand winner and clinch the first set.

Alcaraz took a little longer in the second set after tempering a resurgent Basilashvili, winning the set 7-5 and making the third round of the Madrid Open.

Carlos Alcaraz breaks into the Top-10

Alcaraz celebrates after his win against Basilashvili at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open - Day Six

Carlos Alcaraz has risen meteorically on the ATP tour, winning three titles in 2022 so far and winning his maiden ATP 500 and ATP 1000 Masters events in Rio and Miami respectively.

Despite being in excellent form, Alcaraz lost to Sebastian Korda in the second round of the first spring claycourt event at the Monte-Carlo Masters earlier this month. Alcaraz was quick to put the early loss behind him as he reigned supreme at Barcelona a couple of weeks later to break into the top 10 of the ATP rankings.

He beat the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alex De Minaur and Pablo Carreno Busta en route to the trophy and will pose a serious threat in the rest of the claycourt tournaments this year, especially at the French Open.

Considering that he is still a teenager and has few points to defend through the US hardcourt swing, Alcaraz could find himself in the top-5 of the ATP rankings in a few weeks or months' time as he gears up for his second Madrid Open performance and the French Open in a few weeks.

