WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz wins hearts with respectful gesture for Jannik Sinner while celebrating Italian Open triumph

Carlos Alcaraz celebrated with his team after winning the Italian Open title. However, in a kind and respectful gesture towards his final opponent, Jannik Sinner, Alcaraz asked his team to keep their celebrations down a notch, not to be rude to the Italian and his team.

Alcaraz was on a dream run at this year's Italian Open, an event where the Spaniard had only played once before in 2023. This time, he received a bye in the first round and hit the ground running with two victories against Dusan Lajovic and Laslo Djere in the first couple of matches. He dropped a set against Karen Khachanov in the fourth round, but managed to go through.

Alcaraz dominated his quarterfinal and semifinal matches against Jack Draper and Lorenzo Musetti to set up an 11th meeting against Jannik Sinner in the final. The first set was close, and Alcaraz was down 15-40, in the 12th game of the set, facing set points.

However, he showed his usual composure to save those points, and there was no stopping the Spaniard once that was done. He won the first set in the tiebreaker and then blew his Italian opponent 6-1 in the second set, stunning the home crowd.

After the win, Alcaraz took celebratory photos with his team, including his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. While taking the photos, Alcaraz asked his team to keep their celebrations down, in case Sinner and his team were still in the vicinity. The incident can be seen in the video below.

The Italian Open win was Alcaraz's seventh title at the Masters 1000. The Spaniard has won all the big claycourt events on the ATP calendar, having already triumphed in Monte-Carlo, Madrid, and Roland Garros.

Carlos Alcaraz is the odds-on favorite to win the French Open

In Picture: Carlos Alcaraz (Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz entered the claycourt season on the back of a disappointing first three months of the season. The Spaniard had won an ATP 500 title in Rotterdam, but his results at the Australian Open and the Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami were below par.

However, Alcaraz has shown his true mettle in the clay season, reaching the finals of all three claycourt events he has played in 2025. He has won Masters 1000 titles in Monte-Carlo and Rome, and reached the final in Barcelona, where he lost to Holger Rune.

Carlos Alcaraz's performances have made him the odds-on favorite for the French Open, scheduled to begin next week. As per BetMGM, the Spaniard has a (+125) odds to defend his title, with Jannik Sinner (+180), Novak Djokovic (+1200), and Alexander Zverev (+1200) being the other three top favorites.

