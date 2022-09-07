Watch: Caroline Garcia’s father does a victory dance to celebrate his daughter making history at US Open 2022

Caroline Garcia's father has gone viral on social media, thanks to a little victory dance he did at the 2022 US Open after his daughter defeated Coco Gauff in a much anticipated clash in the quarterfinals. The No. 17 seed won in straight sets, overpowering the American 6-3, 6-4 handsomely.

Both players came in strong, not having dropped a single set so far in the competition. However, Garcia prevailed with a sublime display, continuing her 12-match winning streak. The Frenchwoman is having a dream run at Flushing Meadows so far, leading the women’s category in percentage of service games won (94%), winners (116) and forehand winners (54).

Her father and former coach, Louis Garcia, had every reason to celebrate, as this is the deepest run she has ever made at Grand Slams. The last and only time she reached the quarterfinals before this was at Roland Garros in 2017.

Caroline Garcia credited her newfound success to the trio of her new coach, physiotherapist and her father, who has now taken a step back from being her coach to a managerial role. The former World No. 4 now moves into the semifinals of the tournament, where she encounters fifth seed Ons Jabeur.

Caroline Garcia sets up third meeting with Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabuer takes on Caroline Garcia at the 2022 US Open

Following her victory against Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Caroline Garcia will lock horns with Ons Jabeur in the semifinals of the 2022 US Open. Jabeur came into the match after winning her quarterfinal clash 6-4, 7-6(4) against Ajla Tomljavonic.

The Tunisian is now the first Arab woman to ever reach the semifinals of the US Open. She is also the first African woman to reach the semifinals at Flushing Meadows.

Both players have had their best season so far. The Frenchwoman comes off the back of lifting the cup at the Cincinnati Open. Caroline Garcia has steamrolled her way in the tournament, winning in straight sets right up to the semifinals and beating tough opponents like Bianca Andreescu and Alison Riske-Amritraj in the lead-up.

Jabeur, meanwhile, is this year's Wimbledon finalist, as well as a title winner at the Madrid Open and the German Open. She has dropped only one set so far in the competition, winning against opponents like Veronika Kudermetova and Shelby Rogers comprehensively.

The duo have faced off twice on the WTA Tour previously, with both clashes going in favor of the Tunisian. They have met once previously at the US Open in 2019, where Jabeur turned victor in straight sets.

