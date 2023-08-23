WATCH: Caroline Wozniacki, James Blake, Kim Clijsters, and Tommy Haas put on a show at Legends of the Open during 2023 US Open Fan Week

While the main draw action at the 2023 US Open will begin next week, fans are being entertained at Flushing Meadows during the fan week, with legends of the sport dazzling the crowd with some fun matches.

Caroline Wozniacki, Kim Clijsters, James Blake, and Tommy Haas participated in the Legends of the Open, the first signature event of US Open Fan Week, on Tuesday night, August 22, at Louis Armstrong Arena.

The four stars of tennis displayed showmanship and trickery to entertain the crowd. Wozniacki and three-time US Open singles champion Clijsters kicked off the event with a women's singles match, which the Dane grabbed 6-4.

Wozniacki then partnered up with James Blake to play Clijsters and Tommy Haas in the mixed doubles match. The former pair won this contest 7-5. For the last match of the night, Blake bettered Haas in the 6-3 men's singles.

Both Blake and Haas now serve as tournament directors on the ATP Tour after retiring from professional tennis. Tommy Haas is the tournament director of the Indian Wells Open, while James Blake oversees the Miami Open.

Caroline Wozniacki to compete at US Open 2023 via a wildcard

Caroline Wozniacki will feature in the main draw of the 2023 US Open, as she has received a wild card to compete at the year's last Grand Slam. The former World No. 1 is attempting to come back to the WTA Tour after announcing her retirement from the sport in 2020.

The 33-year-old returned to WTA Tour at the Canadian Open on August 8. She also received a wildcard to compete in Montreal and won her opening round match against Kimberly Birrell of Australia, 6-2, 6-2, showing glimpses of her former self to the delight of tennis fans.

Her run was stopped by reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the second round. Wozniacki bowed out of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati the following week in the first round against Varvara Gracheva of France.

The former Australian Open champion has reached the final in New York twice in her career. The first came in the 2009 edition, where No. 9 seed Wozniacki was defeated by wildcard Kim Clijsters. The Dane again reached the final at Flushing Meadows as the No. 10 seed in 2014 but lost to No. 1 seed Serena Williams. The 2023 US Open begins on August 28, with the final on September 10.