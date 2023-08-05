Watch: Caroline Wozniacki, Karolina Muchova and Marie Bouzkova show off their basketball skills with Montreal team ahead of Canadian Open 2023

Caroline Wozniacki, Karolina Muchova, and Marie Bouzkova recently showed off their basketball skills in a friendly match with Montreal Alliance, a local team, ahead of the Canadian Open 2023.

The trio had fun shooting hoops, dribbling, and passing with the Alliance players, displaying their athleticism and competitiveness. The basketball match was an excellent way for the tennis players to relax and have some fun before the intense competition begins.

Wozniacki, Muchova, and Bouzkova are in Montreal for the Omnium Banque Nationale, one of the premier events on the WTA Tour, which starts on Monday, August 7. The tournament is part of the US Open Series, a series of hard-court events leading up to the year's final Grand Slam in New York.

Along with the trio, the competition has a strong field of contenders, including World No.1 Iga Swiatek, Venus Williams, 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova and many more.

The Omnium Banque Nationale official account posted several pictures and clips from the hooping session on Instagram on Friday, August 4.

"🏀 🤝 🎾 #OBN23," the post was captioned.

For Wozniacki, this is more than just a warm-up event. The former World No.1 and 2018 Australian Open champion announced her comeback to tennis this summer after retiring in 2020 to start a family. She also revealed that she received a wild card into the main draw of the US Open, where she was a finalist in 2009 and 2014.

Caroline Wozniacki to compete in Cincinnati Open, 18 years since her maiden appearance

Caroline Wozniacki in the 2020 Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki has officially announced her involvement in the 2023 Western & Southern Open, hosted in Cincinnati, USA. She received a wildcard entry into the main draw for the event.

For Wozniacki, the Cincinnati Open holds distinctive importance, as it serves as a poignant reminder of her WTA debut in 2005 when she was just 15 years old.

The accomplished former World No. 1 conveyed her great delight and anticipation for the opportunity to partake in the Cincinnati tournament once more.

“I first came to Cincinnati when I was 15 years old in 2005. I am so happy to be back where I played my first WTA tournament. A big thank you to the tournament for this opportunity,” she said, in a press release.

Caroline Wozniacki previously said that she wanted to come back to tennis to show herself and other moms that they can pursue their dreams after having children.

"I’ve talked with a lot of women who gave up on their own dreams because they wanted to be with their families, but somewhere deep down they have this yearning to do something they’re passionate about," the former World No. 1 said in her essay for Vogue.

"I want to prove that to myself and to those women. You can have both: You can be thrilled with your family and with everything at home and still have a career—and be great at it," she added.