Watch: Caroline Wozniacki welcomed on court amid rapturous applause as she returns to US Open for first time after 4 years

Caroline Wozniacki walked out to thunderous applause at the Louis Armstrong Stadium for her first-round match against Tatiana Prozorova at the 2023 US Open.

The former world No.1 announced her retirement after the 2020 Australian Open, but earlier this year, she announced that she will be returning to the tour after a three-year absence.

Wozniacki received a wildcard and made her comeback at the 2023 Canadian Open but lost in the second round. She also competed in the Cincinnati Open but failed to win a match.

Caroline Wozniacki received a wildcard for the 2023 US Open, enabling her to participate in the New York Major for the first time since 2019. She locked horns with Russian teenager Tatiana Prozorova in the first round, beating her in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

The US Open's social media account released a video of Wozniacki walking onto the court amid loud cheers from the spectators.

"A warm welcome back to the #USOpen for @CaroWozniacki," the caption read.

"Please welcome to the court now, from Denmark, Caroline Wozniacki," the announcer said, welcoming the Dane to the court.

US Open 2023: Caroline Wozniacki will take on Petra Kvitova in 2R

2023 US Open - Day 1

Caroline Wozniacki kicked off her US Open campaign with a convincing win over Grand Slam debutant Prozorova in New York. The match lasted for around 90 minutes, with the Dane dropping just five games.

Wozniacki will take on veteran Petra Kvitova in the second round of the New York Major. The Czech player defeated Cristina Bucsa, 6-1, 7-6(5), in her first round encounter.

The duo have played against each other 14 times on the tour, with Kvitova leading their head-to-head 8-6. Their last meeting was at the 2018 WTA Finals, which the Dane won in three sets.

Their sole encounter in a Major came at the 2010 Wimbledon Championships. The then 20-year-old Kvitova defeated Wozniacki 6-2, 6-0 in the fourth round.

Caroline Wozniacki will be hoping for a deep run at the US Open, where she is a two-time finalist. She reached her maiden US Open final in 2009, when she lost to Kim Clijsters in the final. In 2014, Wozniacki was once again just a win away from the title but lost to Serena Williams in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.