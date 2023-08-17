WATCH: Chair umpire wishes Jannik Sinner a happy birthday ahead of coin toss in Cincinnati 2R clash against Dusan Lajovic

Amidst a joyful atmosphere, Jannik Sinner's birthday celebration was shared by all, including a heartwarming moment when the chair umpire extended birthday wishes to him ahead of the coin toss.

The video was shared on social media by the ATP Tour, which is renowned for its comprehensive coverage of all aspects of the Cincinnati Open.

In the featured video, Jannik Sinner and Dusan Lajovic are seen approaching the center of the court, where the net is located, for the customary coin toss prior to their match.

This heartwarming occurrence unfolded during their second-round clash at the Cincinnati Open, exemplifying the event's spirit. The recent video wonderfully captures this moment, highlighting the umpire's sincere birthday wish for Sinner before tossing the coin.

Born in Innichen, Italy, on August 16, 2001, Jannik Sinner achieved a significant milestone on November 1, 2021, becoming the first player born in the 2000s to secure a place within the ATP top 10 rankings.

Adding to his accomplishments, Sinner clinched his maiden Masters 1000 title at the 2023 Canadian Open, held in Toronto.

A mere three days following Jannik Sinner's triumphant victory at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Toronto, Dusan Lajovic secured a win over the Italian player, prevailing with a score of 6-4, 7-6(4), during their Cincinnati match.

Dusan Lajovic speaks about the key to his recent success against top players on Tour after defeating Jannik Sinner

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023. Dusan Lajovic of Serbia

Dusan Lajovic, the Serbian tennis player, sheds light on the pivotal factor contributing to his recent triumphs against formidable opponents on the Tour.

In a candid statement, Lajovic elaborates on what he believes has been instrumental in his notable success against top-ranked players.

Securing victory against Sinner, who holds the No. 6 spot on the ATP rankings, marked Lajovic's fourth consecutive win against Top 10 adversaries.

This impressive streak included triumphant matches against Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev during his title journey in Banja Luka, as well as a successful bout against Felix Auger-Aliassime in Madrid.

After the match, he shared that this year he embarked on a journey of self-transformation, implementing various changes.

Notably, he delved into comprehensive mental health training, seeking the guidance of a therapist and undertaking a challenging process, particularly as an individual over 30.

"I’ve started changing a lot of things about me. This year I started doing a lot of mental health training, with a therapist and everything, and I started to change some things about myself, which is always hard and especially when you are over 30," Lajovic said.