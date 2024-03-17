WATCH: Charlize Theron shows off her dance moves, Mardy Fish chugs beer for the camera during Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's Indian Wells SF clash

Charlize Theron and Mardy Fish made headlines with their spirited attendance during the semifinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open on Saturday, March 16.

Alcaraz defeated Sinner 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 in two hours and five minutes to reach his second consecutive Indian Wells final, where he will face World No. 4 Daniil Medvedev.

Theron, an Academy Award-winning actress, was spotted in the stands, fully engrossed in the match. In a delightful turn of events, upon spotting the camera, she broke into impromptu dance moves.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

A couple of weeks back, Theron hosted a mixed doubles charity match at the 20th annual Desert Smash on March 4-5, at the La Quinta Resort & Club, featuring tennis players such as Frances Tiafoe, Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud, Ons Jabeur, and others.

Mardy Fish, a former top-10 player and United States Davis Cup captain, was seen chugging a can of beer in the stands.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

In the 2008 Indian Wells Masters, Fish defeated Lleyton Hewitt, David Nalbandian, and Roger Federer en route to the finals, where he lost to current World No. 1 Novak Djokovic 2-6, 7-5, 3-6.

In another clip, tennis legends Rod Laver and Tracy Austin were spotted sitting together in the stands during the match.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Carlos Alcaraz will face Daniil Medvedev for the second successive time in Indian Wells final

Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Daniil Medvedev in a rematch of the 2023 Indian Wells final on Sunday, March 17.

Alcaraz, the defending champion, has lost only a single set in the tournament. The Spaniard, who received a bye in the first round, overcame Matteo Arnaldi, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Fabio Marozsan, Alexander Zverev, and Jannik Sinner en route to the final.

Medvedev, last year’s runner-up, began his campaign with a second-round victory against Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena 6-2, 6-3. The Russian then defeated Sebastian Korda, Grigor Dimitrov, Holger Rune, and Tommy Paul en route to the final.

Carlos Alcaraz leads Daniil Medvedev 3-2 in their head-to-head record. Their last meeting was at the third robin round at the 2023 ATP Finals, where the Spaniard won 6-4, 6-4. Last year, they met at the Indian Wells finals, where the 20-year-old emerged victorious with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-2.