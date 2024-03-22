WATCH: Coco Gauff, Andy Murray, Holger Rune, Iga Swiatek & others hilariously try to imitate a dolphin sound at Miami Open

Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Andy Murray and Holger Rune were among the many tennis players who attempted to mimic a dolphin's sound in Miami.

The main draw of Miami Open 2024 started with the women's singles event commencing on March 19 while the men's singles started the following day. The likes of Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, Zheng Qinwen and Holger Rune were all among the Top 10 seeds.

Amidst the fierce competition, the aforementioned bunch of players, among others, participated in a fun activity hosted by Tennis Channel, where they were asked to imitate a dolphin's sound.

Coco Gauff confessed her love for dolphins before doing the sound.

"Dolphins are my favorite animals," the third seed said.

Andy Murray found the task challenging.

"I think it's quite tricky isn't it, a dolphin sound but yeah let's see," the Brit said before imitating.

Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys almost surrendered even before trying.

"No, I don’t think I can. I’m really bad at this. I think my parents didn’t have these games with me like do a cow sound," the World No. 1 said.

"I absolutely cannot imitate a dolphin. There’s absolutely no way that I could make that sound," Keys stated.

Holger Rune remained dumbstruck for the most part of his segment.

"It's supposed to be a dance or a song," the Dane asked before eventually making the sound.

Jessica Pegula, Zheng Qinwen, and Frances Tiafoe also made their hilarious contributions and added to the fun.

Watch the video below:

Coco Gauff to start her campaign against Nadia Podoroska, Iga Swiatek takes on Camila Giorgi at Miami Open 2024

Coco Gauff practicing ahead of the Miami Open

Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Zheng Qinwen received first-round byes at the Miami Open by virtue of being seeded at the tournament.

Swiatek is scheduled to play her first match against Italy's Camila Giorgi while Gauff will clash with Nadia Podoroska. Fifth-seed Jessica Pegula will lock horns with Zhu Lin.

On the other hand, seventh-seed Zheng advanced to the third round after she received a walkover against Katerina Siniakova on Thursday at the Miami Gardens after the latter retired while trailing 4-6, 6-3, 1-0.

In the men's singles event, Andy Murray overcame Matteo Berrettini in the first round and is now slated to play against Tomas Martin Etcheverry. Holger Rune also received a bye in the opening round and readies himself to take on Fabian Marozsan on Saturday.