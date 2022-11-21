WATCH: Coco Gauff and her brothers entertain themselves by dancing at the airport

World No. 7 Coco Gauff has become an inspiration for many young tennis players, whose rise has also captured the attention of every tennis fan.

2022 especially has been a landmark year for the 18-year-old. She became the first player since the Williams sisters, Serena Williams and Venus Williams, to claim the Top-5 in the WTA Rankings in both singles and doubles.

Apart from her on-court exploits, Gauff has also frequently expressed her fun side off the court on social media, amassing quite a fan following on social media platforms. Most recently, the American shared a TikTok video of herself dancing alongside her brothers at the airport while waiting for their flight.

LaWanda @lawanda50 Coco Gauff and her brothers dancing again! This time at the airport! Coco Gauff and her brothers dancing again! This time at the airport! 😍❤️ https://t.co/osdKb6BBcH

“I’m thankful for the platform that I have and I know how many people that it reaches" - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff reacts against Iga Swiatek at the 2022 WTA Finals

Speaking in a recent interview, Coco Gauff commented that she was aware of her position amongst her fans and was thankful for the platform given to her.

Noting that she does not comment on things that she hasn't gotten the complete information off, the teenager further added that she wanted to keep trying even if she knew that she does not possess the power to change the world.

“For a lot of things, before I speak out on something, I try to make sure I have all the information,” Coco Gauff said. “If I don’t know the answer, how I feel about my opinion on a certain situation, I’d just rather say I don’t have enough information.

“I’m thankful for the platform that I have and I know how many people it reaches. I’m aware of that. So I try to make sure I use it to speak out about issues that can maybe slightly change some things. You know, I don’t think I’m going to change the world. I’m not delusional, but I think it could change some people in the world.” she added.

Coco Gauff has also gotten her fair share of criticism on social media. But the American declared that she does not care about praise or backlash, and tries her best to keeps a level head.

“I don’t really care about the praise or the backlash,” she said. “Obviously there was some backlash. People are like: ‘Oh, what’s one message going to change anything?’ And I mean, I understand me writing on the camera isn’t going to change or stop gun violence from happening. But it’s all about getting the message out there and getting to the people in office who have the actual power to change this," she added.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes