WATCH: Coco Gauff bursts into tears on court after manufacturing stunning comeback to win maiden US Open title

An emotional Coco Gauff burst into tears amdist the roar of the Arthur Ashe Stadium after manufacturing a stunning comeback to get past Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, thus bagging her first US Open and maiden Grand Slam title.

Gauff also became the youngest American US Open champion since Serena Williams in 1999. The teen sensation, who appeared out of sorts in the opening set, managed to claw her way back into the contest even as Aryna Sabalenka's many unforced errors backed her cause.

The 19-year-old fell to the ground overwhelmed by emotion before rising up to embrace her Belarusian opponent, but tears of joy flowed yet again after the incredible win.

The emotions were palpable given that Gauff was outplayed in the opening set, as she was unable to cope with Sabalenka's powerful shotmaking which targeted her forehand. The spectators who rooted for Coco Gauff in vain during the first set got ever more vociferous as the youngster began to assert herself on the court.

Aryna Sabalenka, who missed a flurry of possible easy winners at the net and a few overheads as well, found little support in the stands as the crowd backed Coco Gauff with single-minded dedication throughout the match.

Sabalenka's unforced errors helped Gauff stay on in the contest before the American began to find her footing in the big final.

Gauff began the second set in the worst possible manner with a couple of double faults but managed to hold serve to remain on level terms. Fired up by the crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium Coco Gauff found a fabulous passing shot winner which paved the way for her to break Sabalenka and race away to a 3-1 lead.

After losing the second set, Aryna Sabalenka failed to get her powerful groundstrokes going while the many misses in the vicinity of the net added to her misery.

"I feel like I'm in a little bit of a shock at the moment" - Coco Gauff after magnificent US Open triumph

APTOPIX US Open Tennis

Coco Gauff shared the thoughts that crossed her mind during the course of the big final after being outpayed early in the contest. The youngster stated that she knew she had to give it her all if she was to have a shot at winning the title.

"I just knew that if I didn't give it my all, I had no shot at winning,” Gauff stated in her on-court interview afterwards.

Gauff was candid enough to admit that she was in a little bit of a shock after the win. On a philosophical note, the newly-crowned US Open champion stated that God puts one through tribulations and trials to make the winning moment sweeter.

"Oh my goodness. It means so much to me. I feel like I'm in a little bit in shock in this moment. That French Open loss was a heartbreak for me. But I realized, God puts you through tribulations and trials and this makes this moment even more sweeter than I can imagine,” she added.

Coco Gauff, meanwhile, will rise up the rankings to be the new World No. 3 in the WTA rankings following her US Open triumph.