WATCH: Coco Gauff consoles Taylor Townsend in touching moment after French Open heartbreak

Coco Gauff was seen consoling compatriot Taylor Townsend after she faced defeat in the final of the mixed doubles event at the French Open. She, along with partner Evan King, were defeated 6-4, 6-2 by Italian powerhouses Sara Errani and Andre Vavassori who clinched their maiden Grand Slam title at the tournament.
The duo, entering as the fourth seed, had defeated Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski in the semifinals. However, their run at the tournament ended as they fell to the sheer control and dominance displayed by Errani and Vavassori.
Gauff, who was gearing up to take on Lois Boisson in the semifinals of the women's singles event, caught up with Townsend and shared a sweet embrace in consolation. They also posed for a fun picture with wide smiles, reflecting the close relationship they share off the court.
Coco Gauff, on the other hand, went on to claim a spot in the final of the French Open for the second time, defeating crowd favorite Boisson and ending her dream Grand Slam run. She will face the current World No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka, on Saturday (June 7) in hopes of winning the coveted title.
Taylor Townsend was overcome with emotions following her defeat in the final and showed her gratitude to partner Evan King after the match.
Taylor Townsend on having a memorable French Open run with Evan King
Taylor Townsend paired up with fellow Chicagoan Evan King for the French Open mixed doubles event and was emotional after they had a memorable run at the tournament. Even though they did not cross the finish line, she was grateful for being able to come this far, reminiscing about how this was a dream-come-true moment for their childhood selves.
At the post-match trophy ceremony, she said:
"This means a lot to me personally because Evan and I grew up on the south side of Chicago. We sent Touhy Park all the way to Roland Garros. So I hope that us standing here is an inspiration for people to know that you can do it and it's possible no matter where you come from, so we put on for our city. Thank you guys, we'll see you soon."
Townsend had also taken part in the women's doubles and singles events at Roland Garros, where she lost in the quarterfinals and first round, respectively.