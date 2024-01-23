WATCH: Coco Gauff delights the crowd with fun dance moves after beating Marta Kostyuk to reach maiden Australian Open SF

Coco Gauff persevered through her toughest test at the 2024 Australian Open as she outlasted Marta Kostyuk in a laborious three-setter quarterfinal match.

The American No. 1 took on the Ukrainian on January 23. Neither of them was at their best, as they made plenty of errors throughout the match. The first set witnessed six breaks of serve and went into a tiebreaker, with Gauff clinching the advantage.

The second set panned out similarly, but this time, Kostyuk leveled the scoreline via a tiebreaker. Gauff rejuvenated her game in the deciding set and raced to a 5-0 lead. Despite Kostyuk's significant efforts to peg the score back a little bit, the World No. 4 won the three-hour eight-minute contest, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (3), 6-2. The American hit a paltry 17 winners and 51 unforced errors.

Coco Gauff was over the moon after surviving a stern affair that tested her mental strength. After greeting Kostyuk and the chair umpire, the American celebrated her qualification into the maiden Australian Open semifinals with the raucous crowd at the Rod Laver Arena and showed some impressive dance moves on the court.

Coco Gauff to face Aryna Sabalenka or Barbora Krejcikova in Australian Open SF

Coco Gauff pictured at Australian Open 2024

Coco Gauff, seeded No. 4, had smooth sailing until her quarterfinal match in Melbourne this year. She had bettered Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Caroline Dolehide, Alycia Parks, and Magda French in straight sets.

After coming through against Kostyuk in the last eight, Gauff will face either defending champion Aryna Sabalenka or Barbora Krejcikova in the semifinals. Gauff defeated Sabalenka in the final of the 2023 US Open to lift her maiden Grand Slam title. The American has faced Krejcikova once on the WTA Tour. The Czech star bettered Gauff in the quarterfinal of the 2021 French Open.

With her qualification into the Australian Open semifinal, Coco Gauff has now reached the semi-finals of three out of the four Majors. While she was a finalist at the French Open in 2022, her best performances at the Wimbledon Championships have been fourth-round appearances in 2019 and 2021.

The young American has now won 10 straight matches in 2024 after defending her title at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, earlier this year. She has also positioned herself as the firm favorite to win the title at the ongoing Australian Open.