WATCH: Coco Gauff holds up special sign to commemorate her first win as a 20-year-old, mother Candi joins celebration with fun dance

Coco Gauff and her mother Candi celebrated her first win as a 20-year-old in style as the American advanced safely through to the quarterfinals in Indian Wells.

Third seed Gauff started a new decade of life in emphatic manner as she thrashed 24th seed Elise Mertens 6-0, 6-2 in the fourth round of the WTA 1000 event.

The American needed just 1 hour and 6 minutes to wrap up the win, claiming an impressive 84% points on the back of her first serve and breaking her opponent's serve a total of 6 times. This was her fourth win in as many matches played against Mertens.

Celebrating her win on the court after her match, Gauff held up a 2 & 0 sign with her fingers while showing her appreciation to the crowd.

Her mother Candi could be seen soaking in the moment too from the player's box, joining in the celebrations with a fun little dance.

Gauff will next face either 11th seed Daria Kasatkina and Yuan Yue in the quarterfinals.

"One of my best matches since the Australian Open" - Coco Gauff on beating Elise Mertens in Indian Wells

Coco Gauff at Indian Wells Tennis Garden

In conversation with Steve Weissman and Prakash Amritraj on Tennis Channel post the match, Coco Gauff reflected on her splendid performance against Elise Mertens.

Apart from notching the win, Gauff expressed her satisfaction at how she tactically outsmarted her opponent by "mixing up the pace" on her.

"Um, that I won. Yea, definitely that and then that I really did well playing deep in the court and mixing up the pace on her," Gauff said.

When quizzed about the progression of her form throughout the BNP Paribas Open, Gauff said that her

"Yeah, I think the first round was definitely a tough match. The second round was also another tough one, but better than the first. Um and then today I think was one of my best matches since the Australian Open. So really happy that I got through those first two and find myself in the tournament," Gauff said.

The 20-year-old is now just three wins away from winning her second WTA 1000 title. If Coco Gauff goes all the way, she will be only 435 points behind World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, who got knocked out in the fourth round in Indian Wells at the hands of 23rd seed Emma Navarro.