Watch: Coco Gauff learns a new dance to the tunes of J. Dash's WOP with her friends and family in the offseason

After impressing the tennis world with her moves on the court, teenage sensation Coco Gauff decided to show her moves off the court with her friends and family in a recent video.

The American sensation is enjoying her offseason after having a monumental 2023 season. After a shock first-round exit against fellow American Sofia Kenin in at Wimbledon, Gauff shifted gears at the North American hardcourt swing.

In August, she won her first WTA 500 singles title at the Washington Open, defeating Maria Sakkari in the finals. Her first WTA 1000 singles title came at the Cincinnati Open, where she defeated the World No.1 Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova en route to the trophy

Gauff continued her good form into the US Open, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the finals coming from a set down. Gauff also qualified for the WTA Finals, where she lost in the semifinals to her doubles partner Jessica Pegula. Gauff is currently World No. 3 in both singles and doubles.

The 19-year-old has been spending her offseason with her friends and family. Recently, the American shared a story on her Instagram where she can be seen dancing to the tunes of J. Dash's WOP along with her friends and family.

Expand Tweet

When 15-year-old Coco Gauff defeated Venus Williams at Wimbledon

Coco Gauff defeats Venus Williams in the first round of Wimbledon

A 15-year-old Coco Gauff had learned just five days before the start of Wimbledon that her qualifying wildcard had been accepted. She defeated three opponents to reach the main draw. After the match, a group of journalists asked her whom she would like to face in her first grand slam main draw match.

“I’m just happy to be there,” she said. “I would love to share the court with Serena. I remember at Miami Open I was more disappointed that I lost the round before I got to play Venus than that I lost in general, because I really wanted to play her. But, if I play either one of them, that would be a dream come true,” Gauff said.

Gauff's dream came true as she was drawn against Venus Williams in the first round. The 15-year-old teenager scored an upset over the 39-year-old and five-time Wimbledon Champion in straight sets, winning 6-4, 6-4.

“I'm super shocked, but I'm just super blessed that Wimbledon decided to give me the wild card, I mean, I never expected this to happen," Gauff said in her post-match press conference.