Watch: Coco Gauff and Robin Montgomery share a laugh after their San Diego Open clash 

World No. 8 Coco Gauff secured her place in the second round of the San Diego Open with a straight-sets win over Robin Montgomery. The American duo congratulated each other after their match and shared a laugh on the court after concluding their match, which was rescheduled twice due to rain.

Their match was moved up last night due to a previous match retirement, was then delayed twice for rain and finally was pushed back to today to finish.



The rainy weather prevented them from completing their bout on two occasions and their contest was also pre-poned last night. The match was scheduled before their allotted time slot as Garbine Muguruza was forced to retire due to injury against Qinwen Zheng in the first set.

Zheng's fortunate story continued at the San Diego Open as she secured her place in the second round after entering the main draw as a lucky loser. The Chinese tennis player will now square off against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek for a place in the last eight.

Coco Gauff to face Bianca Andreescu for a place in QF of San Diego Open

Coco Gauff at the San Diego Open - Day 2

Coco Gauff will lock horns with former World No. 4 Bianca Andreescu for a place in the last eight on Friday. The duo will be facing each other for the first time on the WTA tour.

Gauff has had a remarkable season so far, amassing 35 wins from 52 matches and finishing runner-up at the 2022 French Open. She also made the semifinals at the Adelaide International and the bett1open in Berlin.

The 18-year-old has continued her good run of form since making her first ever appearance in a Grand Slam final in Paris. She's reached the quarterfinals in the last three out of her four tournaments and will be looking to improve on her performances and make a significant impact at the San Diego Open.

Bianca Andreescu, on the other hand, has had an average season so far. She returned to the tour in April after a seven-month break from tennis due to mental health reasons. The Canadian has garnered 17 wins from 27 matches and a runner-up finish at the Bad Homburg Open. She also reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Open.

The 22-year-old set up a meeting with Coco Gauff after a hard fought win over Liudmila Samsonova in the first round. She defeated the Russian in an absorbing three-set encounter 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-2.

#getty Quality win for Bianca Andreescu to close the night's play in San Diego. Defuses Samsonova 7-6, 4-6, 6-2 in 2 hours and 38 minutes in the opening round of this stacked draw. Quality win for Bianca Andreescu to close the night's play in San Diego. Defuses Samsonova 7-6, 4-6, 6-2 in 2 hours and 38 minutes in the opening round of this stacked draw.#getty https://t.co/cRUWQH7aJn

An exciting contest awaits at the Barnes Tennis Center on Friday as two high-quality players battle it out for a place in the last eight. The winner of this match will square off against top seed Iga Swiatek or Qinwen Zheng.

