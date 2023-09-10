Watch: Coco Gauff's mother Candi & her team's euphoric reaction to her US Open final winning moment on championship point against Aryna Sabalenka

Coco Gauff's mother Candi Gauff and her team erupted in euphoria the moment she won the 2023 US Open final, clinching the championship point against Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday, September 9.

A video shared on social media captures the moment when her mother ecstatically raises her hands in celebration as soon as Coco Gauff secured the victory.

Expand Tweet

Gauff's parents Corey and Candi hail from Delray Beach, Florida, where Coco was born in 2004. Throughout her journey, the 19-year-old's parents have been her staunchest supporters, passionately cheering for her from the player's box.

In a historic moment at the 2023 US Open, Gauff clinched her maiden Grand Slam title on Saturday. She achieved the milestone by defeating 25-year-old Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

The 2023 US Open champion often expresses gratitude towards her parents, as she did in a post-match press conference earlier during the tournament.

"The biggest thank you to my parents. My mom, I love you so much for being my emotional support. My dad... he's the reason I’m here. The reason I play tennis. He's the reason I believe I can do this." Coco Gauff said.

Coco Gauff responds to critics after securing victory at US Open 2023

US Open Tennis

Following her victory over Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the US Open, Coco Gauff took a moment to acknowledge those who doubted her ability. In a post-match interview, the American thanked her naysayers for inadvertently motivating her to do well.

“Honestly, thank you to the people who didn't believe me. I mean, like a month ago I won a 500 title and people said I would stop at that. Two weeks ago I won a 1000 title and people were saying that was the biggest it was gonna get. So three weeks later I'm here with this trophy right now,” she said.

“I tried my best to carry this with grace and I've been doing my best. So honestly, to those who thought were putting water in my fire, you're really added gas to it. And now I'm really burning so bright right now,” she added.

Coco Gauff's remarkable outing in New York saw her make history as the first American to win the US Open since Sloane Stephens' victory in 2017 and only the fourth US teenager to do so in the Open Era after Chris Evert, Tracy Austin, and Serena Williams.

Her career started with a stunning victory over Venus Williams at the Wimbledon Championships in 2019. After finishing second at the 2022 French Open, she secured her first WTA 500 singles title at the 2023 Citi Open and her first WTA 1000 title at the 2023 Cincinnati Open. Gauff now holds six WTA Tour singles titles and eight doubles titles.