WATCH: Coco Gauff shows off her dance moves in celebration after reaching second French Open SF of her career

Coco Gauff showed off her stylish dance moves after she made her way through to the semifinal of the French Open 2024 women’s singles. On Tuesday, June 4, Gauff defeated eighth seed Ons Jabeur 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 at Philippe Chatrier in an hour and 57 minutes. The 20-year-old American racked up her 30th win of 2024 and reached the French Open semifinals for the second time.

The last time Gauff advanced to the semifinal was back in 2022 when she finished as the runner-up after losing to World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the final. Gauff also advanced to the semifinals in three of her last four Grand Slams. After winning the match, Gauff’s joy knew no bounds as she broke into an impromptu dance while walking down the stairs.

Earlier, World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka was also seen shaking a leg following her victories. Roland Garros uploaded a video of Coco Gauff dancing, and captioned it:

“Coco has joined the dance challenge.”

"Ons Jabeur is a tough opponent": Coco Gauff

Gauff did not find it easy against Jabeur. After the opening set, she was well and truly on the back foot. But from the second set onwards, she found her rhythm and did not let her opponent run away. She converted four out of her break-point chances to dominate Jabeur.

She made four double faults but made up for them with 21 winners. Jabeur hit 30 winners, however, was let down by 38 unforced errors. After the match, Gauff admitted that Jabeur did not make life any easier for her. Speaking during the on-court interview after the match, Gauff lauded the Tunisian and said,

“She is a tough opponent. She is well-loved on tour. I could tell by the crowd today you guys wanted her to win. But honestly when she is playing, I cheer for her too. Thank you for making it a good atmosphere.”

“The people made it really fun for me. I like playing in environments like this. Even though you guys were for Ons, I had a lot of fun. Even when I lost the first set and they were chanting… When I was in the bathroom I was just like ‘this is really fun, win or lose',” Gauff added.

In the semifinal, Gauff will lock horns with Iga Swiatek, who is looking to win her third consecutive French Open title.

Apart from looking to win her second Grand Slam singles title, Gauff is also partnering Katerina Siniakova in women’s doubles in the ongoing clay-court major.