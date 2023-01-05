American teenage sensation Coco Gauff recently shared a video of herself dancing to the song "Starboy" by famous pop singer The Weeknd.

The 18-year-old is currently competing at the ASB Women's Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. She didn't shy away from showing off her dance moves as she participated in the popular video trend.

The American shared the video on her TikTok account and also added a touch of humor in her post's caption.

"Good thing the video paused or that would been a rough landing for me," Coco Gauff wrote

Gauff has spoken about her love for music in the past and also shared her personal playlist with fans on social media. Her most played artist on Apple Music was The Weeknd and her top song was "Swim" by Chase Atlantic.

The World No. 7 is often spotted following the latest trends and making videos for herself and her fans on social media. She has generated more than 8.2 million likes on her TikTok channel.

Her fans will be hoping that the American brings the same energy and confidence to the tennis court. Gauff performed exceedingly well in the 2022 season as she reached her first Grand Slam final at the 2022 French Open.

She also reached the semifinals at the bett1open and the Adelaide International 2 last year. The 18-year-old will be looking to improve on her performances and add to her trophy cabinet this year.

Coco Gauff to square off against Zhu Lin next at the ASB Women's Classic

Coco Gauff has reached the quarterfinals of the ASB Classic.

Coco Gauff will take on Chinese tennis player Zhu Lin in the quarterfinals of the ASB Women's Classic in Auckland. She began her 2023 season with back-to-back wins over Tatjana Maria and Sofia Kenin at the WTA 250 hardcourt event.

Gauff and Lin have never faced each other on the main tour before. The American will be the favorite to win this tie, given her recent run of form and ranking superiority. However, Lin has the potential to put up a tough fight after registering brilliant wins over sixth seed Madison Brengle and former World No. 1 Venus Williams in the first two rounds.

Gauff will be hoping for a strong showing in the ongoing tournament as she builds up momentum ahead of the season's first Major. The winner of this tie will square off against either the seventh seed Danka Kovinic or Viktoria Kuzmova in the last four.

