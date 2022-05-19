Watch: Coco Gauff sings a rendition of 'Cabin Fever' by Jaden Smith

World No. 18 Coco Gauff became the latest participant in Tennis Channel's Confessional Cart series, where players are asked a series of fun questions as they make a short buggy ride on their way to training.

One of the requests the American faced during the session was to sing the chorus of her favorite song. After much deliberation, Gauff revealed that her favorite song at the moment is Jaden Smith's 'Cabin Fever.'

Although the 18-year-old could not remember exactly what the chorus part of the number was, she obliged by singing a couple of lines from memory.

"Sing the chorus of my favorite song?" Coco Gauff asked before launching into a rendition of the song. "Gosh, what is my favorite song right now? It's 'Cabin Fever' by Jaden Smith."

The young American was also asked to reveal a challenge she has faced that most fans would not be aware of. Gauff responded that the whole experience of navigating the tennis world was a big challenge, but added that she liked to deal with it on her own away from the spotlight.

[A challenge I face that most people don't see is] just kinda dealing with everything, with tennis and life," Gauff said. "I try not to show it when I'm on camera and stuff. It is just something we deal with."

Coco Gauff also revealed her wildest player party memory and the most talkative player on the tour

Coco Gauff reckons Frances Tiafoe is the most talkative player on the tennis tour right now

During the interview, Coco Gauff was also asked what her wildest player party memory was. The American laughed off the question, saying that she hasn't been to many parties and that she isn't old enough to experience anything "wild" at the few events she went to anyway.

"What is my wildest player party memory?" Gauff asked. "I mean, I haven't gone to many player parties and I don't think I am old enough to do anything wild."

As for the most talkative player on the tour, the 18-year-old picked Frances Tiafoe, jokingly adding that it shouldn't even be up for debate since Tiafoe's antics are common knowledge.

"Who's the most talkative player on the tour?" Gauff asked. "Frances Tiafoe. Like, come on. That is not even [up for debate]."

Andscape @andscape



She is the youngest to reach the QF of a Slam since Venus Williams at the 1997 US Open. The future is bright for the 17-year-old. 🏾 The amazing run for Coco Gauff at the French Open has come to an end in the Quarterfinals.She is the youngestto reach the QF of a Slam since Venus Williams at the 1997 US Open. The future is bright for the 17-year-old. The amazing run for Coco Gauff at the French Open has come to an end in the Quarterfinals.She is the youngest 🇺🇸 to reach the QF of a Slam since Venus Williams at the 1997 US Open. The future is bright for the 17-year-old. 👑👏🏾 https://t.co/Yj8YUVIbIA

On the tennis side of things, Gauff is currently in Paris for the French Open that gets underway on May 22. Roland Garros is so far the most successful Grand Slam of the youngster's career, with one quarterfinal appearance to her name till date. The American achieved the feat last year, defeating Jennifer Brady and Ons Jabeur before falling to eventual champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee