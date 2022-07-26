Watch: Coco Gauff and Taylor Townsend do the Tortilla slap challenge in Atlanta Open exhibition match 

Coco Gauff and Taylor Townsend completed a hilarious tortilla slap challenge following their exhibition match in Atlanta.

The tortilla slap challenge has become a very popular trend on TikTok presently and many are doing it nowadays. One way to do this when two people are involved is by filling your mouth with water before playing a round of rock-paper-scissors to determine who will slap with the tortilla.

Gauff and Townsend used this method as shown in a video uploaded by the Atlanta Open's Instagram page. The former won the bout of rock-paper-scissors and slapped the 26-year-old with the tortilla before both burst out laughing. The two have another round and this time, Townsend slaps Gauff.

Gauff later shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote:

"I swear I did not mean to slap you so hard @tay_taytownsend."

Coco Gauff beat Taylor Townsend in their exhibition match in Atlanta

Coco Gauff and Taylor Townsend competed in an exhibition match before the Atlanta Open and Gauff won 6-3, 6-3.

“I think it was a great performance,” Gauff was quoted as saying by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “Had a lot of fun, wasn’t sure how it was going to be tonight. … Taylor made it super fun. I think, you know, these matches have to do with the right person. And I think Taylor was the right person.”

Coco Gauff has won 25 out of 38 singles so far this season, with her most notable moment coming at the French Open. The American beat Rebecca Marino, Alison van Uytvanck, Kaia Kanepi, Elise Mertens, Sloane Stephens and Martina Trevisan to reach her maiden Grand Slam final. However, she was beaten 6-1, 6-3 by Iga Swiatek in the final.

Gauff then reached the semifinals of the bett1open in Berlin but lost to eventual champion Ons Jabeur. The teenager then competed at Wimbledon as the 11th seed but lost to compatriot Amanda Anisimova in the first round.

Gauff is next scheduled to compete at the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California as the seventh seed. While the likes of Ons Jabeur, Paula Badosa and Maria Sakkari are among the ones competing, she is capable of contending for the title and is expected to have a good run.

