WATCH: Coco Gauff urges US Open fans to make some noise as the American reaches maiden Grand Slam semifinal in front of home fans

Coco Gauff has continued her red hot hard court form by storming into the US Open semifinal for the first time ever in her career.

Gauff hardly faced any trouble against Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinal which took place on Tuesday, September 6. Ostapenko, who entered the clash after ending Iga Swiatek's title defense, struggled to find her footing at Arthur Ashe Stadium and was swept aside by the young American in 1 hour and 10 minutes. Gauff bageled the Latvian in the first set without facing a single break point. Ostapenko did show some resilience in the second set, but holding the serve proved to be a problem for her.

While she was able to break Gauff's serve once in the second set, Ostapenko herself saw her serve broken thrice and was brushed aside 6-0, 6-2 in an emphatic victory for the young American. The No. 6 seed was over the moon after unlocking a major career achievement, made even more special by the fact that she was in her home country. Gauff roared in triumph before sharing a warm embrace with Ostapenko at the net. She went on to rouse the crowd to make some noise and cheer her on.

Expand Tweet

Coco Gauff to face Karolina Muchova or Sorana Cirstea in US Open SF

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff's semifinal in New York is scheduled for Friday, September 8. Her opponent is yet to be known and could be one of Karolina Muchova or Sorana Cristea. Both will play their quarterfinal match on September 6, and one of them will also qualify for the US Open semifinal for the first time in their career.

Gauff recently met Muchova in the final of the Western and Southern Open, defeating her 6-3, 6-4 to claim the biggest title of her career to date. As far as her record against Sorana Cristea is concerned, Gauff played against the Romanian at the 2020 Australian Open and registered a win in three sets.

The 19-year-old American has been made to work hard to enter the final four at Flushing Meadows. So far, she has defeated Laura Siegemund (3-6, 6-2, 6-4), Mirra Andreeva (6-3, 6-2), Elise Mertens (3-6, 6-3, 6-0), and Caroline Wozniacki (6-3, 3-6, 6-1), before bettering Ostapenko.

Coco Gauff has been pegged as the favorite to win the US Open since before the tournament began. She came to New York after a successful US Open series, which saw her lift the WTA 500 Citi Open in Washington DC and the WTA 1000 Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. She is currently ranked World No. 6 but will rise to the No. 5 spot and could soar even higher thanks to her exploits at this year's last Major.