WATCH: Concerning scenes in Bogota as Francesca Jones collapses mid-game

Francesca Jones shockingly collapsed mid-serve during her opening-round match against Julia Riera at the 2025 Copa Colsanitas in Bogota, Colombia. The match ended then and there, and the umpire, staff, and Riera rushed to the Brit's side to check on her.

Ad

Jones kicked off her clay swing at the Copa Colsanitas to find some form and rhythm on the surface. However, things didn't go according to her plan. She kicked off her campaign against Riera, and the two women put up scintillating performances. While the Argentine clinched the opening set, the Brit leveled the score by winning the second.

During the third set, when Jones was serving to survive in the match at 3-5 down, a shocking incident occurred. As soon as the 24-year-old tossed the ball up, she suddenly collapsed. Some staff immediately rushed to her and brought a wheelchair to help her get off the court. Riera and the chair umpire, who announced the end of the match, also helped the Brit.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The official X account of the Copa Colsanitas later put out a statement to confirm Jones' withdrawal

"Due to a physical problem, Francesca Jones withdraws from her match against Julia Riera at 6-2, 5-7, 5-3 in favor of the Argentine. ❤️‍🩹 We wish the British tennis player a speedy recovery." (A translated version of the tweet).

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is also worth noting that the World No. 129 was born with the rarer genetic condition Ectrodactyly Ectodermal Dysplasia (EED), which resulted in her body missing a finger on both hands and also three toes.

"It didn’t change anything for me, it didn’t change my approach" - When Francesca Jones spoke on growing up with EED

Francesca Jones - Source: Getty

During an interview with the LTA (Lawn Tennis Association) three years ago, Francesca Jones discussed growing up with EED. She said having the condition didn't change her approach toward anything.

Ad

“It didn’t change anything for me, it didn’t change my approach. I just had, like any kid, things that I was dealing with…and I dealt with it,” she said.

The Brit feels privileged to be a professional tennis player and said about her main goal:

“I think there’s only one goal, and that’s ultimately to just fulfil my potential in whatever I’m setting myself out to do, giving myself the best platform to do that.”

Francesca Jones won the ITF W75 in Brazil a week back before heading into the clay swing. Interestingly, she defeated Julia Riera en route to her triumph.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback