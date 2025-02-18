WATCH: Concerning scenes as Emma Raducanu hides behind umpire's chair in panic & breaks down in tears at Dubai Tennis Championships

Emma Raducanu sparked concern during her match against Karolina Muchova at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships. She appeared to experience a panic attack on court and later broke down in tears, raising worries about her well-being.

Raducanu had a challenging 2024 season but started the new year with renewed confidence at the Australian Open, where she reached the third round before falling to Iga Swiatek. However, her momentum stalled with three consecutive first-round exits at the Singapore Open, Abu Dhabi Open, and Qatar Open before heading to Dubai.

In Dubai, Raducanu received a main draw wildcard and started strong with a commanding 6-4, 6-2 victory over Maria Sakkari. This set up a second-round clash with 14th seed Karolína Muchova, where she fought hard but ultimately fell 6-7(6), 4-6.

It wasn’t just the loss that made the match tough for Emma Raducanu—she also had a difficult moment on court against Karolína Muchová. At one point, she was seen speaking to the umpire while struggling to catch her breath, appearing panicked.

The former US Open champion then hid behind the umpire’s chair, clearly distressed. Noticing this, her opponent approached to console her. After a brief moment, Raducanu emerged and wiped her teary face with a towel before continuing.

Watch the video below:

