WATCH: Concerning scenes as Emma Raducanu requires medical attention during QF showdown with Jessica Pegula at Miami Open

By Akshay Kapoor
Modified Mar 27, 2025 07:16 GMT
Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 9 - Source: Getty
Emma Raducanu at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 9 - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu incurred an unexpected illness during her quarterfinal showdown at the Miami Open. The WTA star demanded medical attention while she was 5-4 up in the second set against the American Jessica Pegula. As things came to an unanticipated break, the Brit found herself in a miserable physical situation.

Emma Raducanu's 2025 season has turned out to be quite turbulent. Having faced a massive toll of injuries throughout her career, the former US Open champion made a comeback in Melbourne. After the defeat against Iga Swiatek in the third round, the Miami Open came as a resurgence as it turned out to be her best result (quarterfinal), although still unlucky.

The showdown between Jessica Pegula and Emma Raducanu took an unexpected turn as the Brit suddenly asked for quick medical aid. Although the American rival managed to win the first set, the 22-year-old attempted an exceptional chase in the second. As the scoreboard marked a 5-4 lead for Raducanu, she experienced unexpected trouble in her body, leading to a timeout.

also-read-trending Trending

In a short clip posted on the r/tennis subreddit, Raducanu can be seen sweating hard with a towel around her neck. She was surrounded by a team of 3 medical professionals who discussed her situation. The team took care of her until she was feeling better and was ready to step back on the court.

Emma Raducanu is feeling unwell and takes a medical time out up 5-4 in the second set vs Jessica Pegula! byu/AsALivieImLivid intennis
Although she managed to regain her levels by winning the second set, the Brit eventually lost control. She faced defeat against Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Emma Raducanu received a vote of applause from Jessica Pegula despite the quarterfinal defeat

Jessica Pegula at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 9 - Source: Getty
Jessica Pegula at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 9 - Source: Getty

American WTA star Jessica Pegula didn't back down from appreciating Emma Raducanu's levels despite the hard-fought win. In a post-match interview, the 31-year-old mentioned how Raducanu gave her a tough time during several phases of their last showdown. She also admitted that the victory indeed didn't come easy to her side.

"It was tough. I played a good first set, a little let down in the second, got it back, went up 2-0 in the tiebreak, but it kind of flipped. She started moving the ball really well, serving good… sometimes it just happens, but I just wanted to come out in the third really strong, really quick, and just kind of jump on her and not keep the third set too close," she said.

Moving ahead in the semifinals, Jessica Pegula now has a challenge lined up against Alexandra Eala, the underdog emerging from the Rafael Nadal academy.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
