WATCH: Concerning scenes as Nick Kyrgios struggles with pain in injured wrist ahead of highly-anticipated Indian Wells return

Nick Kyrgios encountered a concerning situation amid his preparations for the ongoing event at Indian Wells. The Aussie incurred an injury in his wrist during a training session alongside Sho Shimabukuro of Japan. This once again places him in a situation of doubt.

Kyrgios returned to competitive tennis at the Brisbane International after a two-year hiatus due to knee, foot, and wrist injuries. He partnered with Novak Djokovic in doubles. Later, the Aussie competed in the 2025 Australian Open but faced a first-round exit against Jacob Fearnley. He announced plans to skip February events to return at the BNP Paribas Open. He entered Indian Wells using his protected ranking and is expected to face Novak Djokovic in the second round.

Just hours before his opening qualifier match, Kyrgios was seen in immense pain as he practiced alongside Shimabukuro. An X account, with the username "@Septimo_Game," shared a clip from his training session where he was seen holding his wrist tight while enduring pain.

"Sound the alarm: Nick Kyrgios, who if he wins his debut against a player from the Qualifiers, will face Novak Djokovic in Indian Wells, had to stop his training today with the Japanese Sho Shimabukuro due to new discomfort in his wrist," the post caption said.

Nick Kyrgios has had a fair share of injuries in the past. He spent more than two years out of competition while he recovered from injuries. Despite multiple attempts to make a comeback, the physical issues continue to linger around his future in the sport.

Nick Kyrgios could face Novak Djokovic in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios at the 2025 Brisbane International: Day 4 - Source: Getty

The excitement levels experienced a massive surge when Nick Kyrgios sided with Novak Djokovic to compete at the Brisbane International. Although the anticipated duo couldn't attain a notable position, they are set to share the court once again, but this time as rivals.

Kyrgios used his protected ranking to enter the BNP Paribas Open. However, he must first overcome a challenge from Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp to secure a spot in the Round of 64. He will face Djokovic in the next round if he succeeds.

Kyrgios and Djokovic have met three times before, with the Aussie surprisingly leading their head-to-head record 2-1. Their potential fourth meeting will determine whether Kyrgios will extend his lead or the Serbian star will even the score.

