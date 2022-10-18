Watch: Contestants fumble on a question about Emma Raducanu on British game show

On the long-running hit British game show 'The Chase', a question about Emma Raducanu left contestants fumbling for an answer.

When asked in which decade the tennis star was born, the first contestant paused before hurriedly replying "the 90s."

Since the answer was incorrect, the question was then passed on to the other three contestants, who took time to ascertain the former US Open champion's age and consequently the decade of her birth. They finally gave the correct answer as "the noughties" (the 2000s). The 19-year-old former World No. 10 was born in 2002.

Trivia about Raducanu on media platforms seem to be a clear indication of her rising popularity. She was also recently ranked as one of the most marketable athletes in the world along with Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka by SportsPro.

Raducanu shot to fame after her thundering success at last year's US Open, when she became the first qualifier ever to lift a Grand Slam trophy. Following the historic win, Raducanu had a lukewarm 2022 tennis season with a 17-19 win-loss record. Although she has had a difficult and injury ridden year, fans have cheered her on and continued their support for the Canadian-born Englishwoman.

Emma Raducanu will not compete in any more tournaments this year due to injury

Emma Raducanu pictured at the 2022 Korea Open.

After an early exit at the Ostrava Open earlier this month, Emma Raducanu will not be playing in any more tournaments as she calls it quits on a tough 2022 tennis season. She has struggled with injuries throughout the season - especially back and leg issues - and has withdrawn from a match midway four times this season. The Brit was also recently forced to pull out of the Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury.

Many of Emma Raducanu's supporters have also expressed their concern for her wellbeing on social media platforms and believe the tennis pro must focus on her health for long-term success on-court.

She has not made a deep run in any of the Grand Slam events this year and her world ranking has slipped from a career-high of No. 10 to No. 70 currently. Her best result this year was reaching the semifinals at the Korea Open, but her quest for a WTA title win still continues.

The 19-year-old's focus is now on 2023. She has parted ways with her coach Dmitry Tursunov and will be hoping for a change in her coaching staff to work in her favor. The Brit is currently working with Andy Murray's former physical trainer, Jez Green.

