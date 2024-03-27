Hubert Hurkacz and Grigor Dimitrov's fourth-round clash ended on a controversial note due to the Pole's crucial net touch in the tiebreak decider.

Dimitrov narrowly edged past Hurkacz to claim a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3) victory and advance to the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 event in Miami. The Bulgarian will take on a formidable opponent in Carlos Alcaraz next, following the Spaniard's dominant 6-3, 6-3 win over Lorenzo Musetti in the Round of 16.

Grigor Dimitrov and Hubert Hurkacz's riveting clash took a controversial turn in the tense tiebreak decider, when Hurkacz's left foot grazed the net while chasing down a drop shot from the Bulgarian.

The chair umpire was quick to call a net touch against the Pole, who appeared in disbelief over the call and threw his racquet in frustration. The net touch proved pivotal as it granted Dimitrov a crucial mini-break, giving him a 3-2 lead in the tiebreak.

The chair umpire attempted to quell Hubert Hurkacz's doubts about the call, expressing full confidence in his decision.

"One 100 percent. No doubt," the umpire said.

However, the Pole still requested to see the replay of the point, prompting the umpire to explain that there was no replay available. Nevertheless, the replay on the broadcast later confirmed that the World No. 9 had indeed made contact with the net, validating the umpire's decision.

"Hubert Hurkacz is such an amazing guy, above all I was just happy that I could stay in the match" - Grigor Dimitrov after Miami Open 4R win

Grigor Dimitrov achieved a significant milestone with his win over Hubert Hurkacz, accomplishing the feat of making an appearance in the quarterfinals of all nine ATP Masters 1000 events. The Bulgarian expressed satisfaction with the achievement, humorously referring to the Miami Open as his "krytonite."

"Finally! I knew the last one was missing honestly. It's been like a kryptonite for me, this tournament," Dimitrov said in his on-court interview.

The World No. 12 also gave props to Hurkacz for the tough battle, conveying his delight at emerging victorious against the "tricky competitor."

"It was a very tough battle today. Hubi is such an amazing guy. I think above all I was just happy that I could stay in the match and have such a good run," he said.

"He's such a tricky competitor, so crafty around the court. I think physically we were both going at each other very hard today. It was a pleasant match honestly to play," he added.

With his win, Grigor Dimitrov extended his perfect record against Hubert Hurkacz to 5-0. However, the Bulgarian has a less favorable record against his next opponent, as Carlos Alcaraz enjoys a 3-1 lead in their head-to-head.