WATCH: Controversial scenes as Alexander Zverev vs Tommy Paul Australian Open clash gets interrupted by feather; umpire call leaves German furious

Alexander Zverev's quarterfinal at the Australian Open against Tommy Paul saw a point bizarrely stopped due to a feather. The German was left stunned and furious at the umpire because of the call.

On Tuesday, January 21, Zverev took on Paul at the Rod Laver Arena for the event's first men's singles quarterfinal. The World No. 2 has been in fine form in Melbourne but was pushed to the limits by the American in the first set.

After winning 5 of their service games each, Paul broke Zverev to lead 6-5 at a crucial juncture. However, Zverev immediately broke back and sealed the set in the tiebreaker.

In the second set, Zverev got a warning for Audible Obscenity while he was on a breakpoint and Paul led 4-3, 30-40. The German was unhappy because a fan was apparently making a noise.

Later, an even more unexpected stop in play occurred when Paul led 4-2, 40-40. A small feather fell to the court while the point was being played and the chair umpire called 'let' as soon as it completed its fall.

Zverev was left furious because of the umpire's call. He approached the chair and pointed out several more feathers on the court and claimed to have not understood why he called this one. The German eventually rallied back into the set and won it via tiebreaker.

