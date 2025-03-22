WATCH: Controversial scenes as Carlos Alcaraz complains to chair umpire about 'impossible' shot clock rule in shock Miami Open upset

Carlos Alcaraz expressed unhappiness with the 25-second shot clock rule during his second-round exit at the 2025 Miami Open on Friday (March 21). The Spaniard maintained that since he had to dry himself with a towel after virtually every point, it was "impossible" for him to be ready for the next point before the shot clock expired.

A few years ago, pro tennis' governing bodies introduced the 25-second shot clock rule to cut down on dead time during matches. According to the rule, players must begin play within 25 seconds after a point ends on their own service games. However, many top pros have been at odds with the shot clock since its implementation.

Carlos Alcaraz has led the above list of the players who have been affected by the rule in their matches. Earlier on Friday, the World No. 3 was leading 7-5, 1-1 in his second-round match against David Goffin when the chair umpire gave him a time violation for failing to serve in the 25-second limit.

The 21-year-old eventually served out the game to lead 2-1 in the second set but made sure to air his grievances to the umpire, stating that it was "impossible" to follow the shot clock rule if he finished the point preceding his serve at the net.

"I finish in the net, it is impossible to put the clock," Carlos Alcaraz complained to the umpire during his second-round outing in Miami. "He brought me the towel just once, and I lost more time if I got to the towel. Know what I mean? So it is impossible. I finish in the net, and I have no time."

Alcaraz eventually lost the match to his older opponent by a scoreline of 7-5, 4-6, 3-6 to crash out of the 2025 Miami Masters. The defeat marked the four-time Major winner's earliest exit from a tour-level event since last year's Cincinnati Masters, where he lost to Gael Monfils in three sets.

Carlos Alcaraz on 25-second shot clock rule: "For the players it's something bad"

Carlos Alcaraz practices his serve at Miami Open | Image Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz had also disapproved of the 25-second shot clock rule following his last-eight loss to Jack Draper at last year's Queen's Club Championships. He said back then that the rule, which necessitates that players only have a 25-second window between points regardless of their length, was "bad" for the game.

"I think for the players it's something bad. I finish the point at the net and I had no time to ask for balls. I'm not saying to go to a towel and take my time. I feel like I can't ask for the balls," Carlos Alcaraz said last June. "It's crazy. I have time just to ask for two balls and no bounces."

"I've never seen something like that in tennis. Today I felt like I was in a rush all the time. I had no time to bounce and do my routine," he added.

Alcaraz has now lost four of his 19 matches on the ATP Tour thus far. He will be eager to record better results during this year's European clay court swing.

