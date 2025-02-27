WATCH: Controversial scenes as Daniil Medvedev gets into heated argument, accuses chair umpire of "double standards" after warning in Dubai

Controversial scenes unfolded at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships when Daniil Medvedev engaged in a heated argument with the chair umpire, Adel Nour. He accused Nour of "double standards" after receiving a warning during the match.

Ad

Medvedev recently participated in the Middle East swing. He began by competing at the 2025 Qatar Open. He was seeded fourth at the tournament, he kicked off his campaign by defeating fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, and Zizou Bergs 6-2, 6-1 in the first and second rounds, respectively. However, he retired during his quarterfinals match against Felix Auger-Aliassime due to food poisoning, with the score at 6-3, 0-0 retd.

Following his run in Doha, Daniil Medvedev competed at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships where he was the top seed. He started strong by defeating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 7-6(4) in the first round and then secured a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the second round.

Ad

Trending

In his recent quarterfinal match against Tallon Griekspoor, Medvedev found himself embroiled in controversy. He was seen arguing with chair umpire Adel Nour after reportedly receiving a warning from him.

The former World No.1 even accused Nour of showing "double standards" towards him as he was Russian.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This season, Daniil Medvedev has had a semifinal run at the 2025 Open 13 Provence in Marseille, reached the quarterfinals at the Qatar Open and Dubai, and lost in the second rounds of the Australian Open and the ABN AMRO Open.

After his campaign in Dubai, Daniil Medvedev will compete at Indian Wells Masters

Daniil Medvedev was the runner-up at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters [Image Source: Getty Images]

Following the conclusion of his campaign at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships, Daniil Medvedev will compete at the Indian Wells Masters which is scheduled to take place from March 2 to March 16 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Ad

Apart from Medvedev, players such as double-defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev and Alex de Minaur will also feature at the ATP Masters 1000 hard court tournament in California.

Daniil Medvedev's best results at Indian Wells came in 2023 and 2024 when he finished as the runner-up. In 2023, he was seeded fifth and started his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. He defeated Brandon Nakashima, Ilya Ivashka, and 12th seed Alexander Zverev in the second, third, and fourth rounds, respectively.

Ad

At the quarterfinals and semifinals, Medvedev triumphed over 23rd seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and 14th seed Frances Tiafoe, respectively, before falling 3-6, 2-6 to top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the championship match.

In 2024, Medvedev, seeded fourth, defeated Roberto Carballes Baena, 29th seed Sebastian Korda, and 13th seed Grigor Dimitrov in his first three rounds. He then vercame seventh seed Holger Rune and 17th seed Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, before facing Alcaraz once again in the final, where he was defeated 7–6(5), 6–1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback