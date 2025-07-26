WATCH: Controversial scenes as Daniil Medvedev wildly flings racket & water bottles in frustration after Citi DC Open loss to Corentin Moutet

Daniil Medvedev recently caused a controversial scene at the ongoing Mubadala Citi DC Open. As the Russian lost his quarterfinals encounter in Washington to Corentin Moutet, he smashed his water battle and racket into the ground in frustration.Medvedev’s campaign at the Citi DC Open got off to a shaky start as needed three games to get the better of American Reilly Opelka. However, he soon got his rhythm back and disposed of Wu Yibing in straight sets during his round of 16 encounter.The World No.14’s quarterfinals battle against Corentin Moutet began on a strong note for him as he clinched a 6-1 winning in the first set. Moutet then went on to stage an incredible comeback to win the next two sets 6-4, 6-4. After losing the game, Daniil Medvedev threw a massive fit in frustration. Watch a video of the moment below:For Medvedev, this marks the first time he's lost to Moutet, having earlier beat the Frenchman in 2021.Daniil Medvedev gets honest about facing early losses in tournamentsMedvedev at the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)Daniile Medvedev has struggled with making deep runs into tournaments over the past two years. The Russian's last title came in 2023, when he lifted the trophy in Rome. Since then, he has made multiple early exits, losing to players ranked below him.At a press conference during the Citi DC Open, Medvedev reflected on the harsh reality of dealing with early losses in tournaments, saying,“You cannot win all the time. I'm kind of in the middle. It does bother me. Like after Wimbledon, I was sitting there, and I actually felt like I didn't play that bad. And you're losing first round, you know that the guy is probably going to lose second and third round. He did lose second round.“Like, damn, I didn't play that bad. I'm losing first round of a Grand Slam second time in a row, Australian was second round, it does bother me. And at the same time, then couple of days in Ibiza, you're, like, the only way forward is to work hard,” he added.So far in 2025, Daniil Medvedev’s best result has been a runners-up finish at the ATP 500 event in Halle. The 29-year-old has made early exits at all three Grand Slam events, losing the second round in Australia, and the first round in Roland Garros and Wimbledon.