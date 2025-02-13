WATCH: Controversial scenes at Delray Beach Open as Alex Michelsen gets into a heated exchange with Michael Mmoh

Alex Michelsen and Michael Mmoh got into a heated exchange during their Delray Beach Open second-round encounter. Mmoh won the first set via tiebreaker but faced injury issues, resulting in him retiring in the second set.

On Wednesday, February 12, during an all-American second-round clash, World No. 328 Michael Mmoh took the first set 7-6(8) against Alex Michelsen. After leaving the court briefly, Mmoh exchanged words with Michelsen upon his return, leading to a tense moment. The two engaged in a heated debate, with Michelsen heard saying:

"I didn't start it."

They soon prepared to begin the second set, and World No. 37 Michelsen went into a 3-0 lead before Mmoh was unable to continue.

Alex Michelsen refuses to open up about his brief on-court feud with Michael Mmoh during the Delray Beach Open 2R

During the post-match interview, Alex Michelsen was asked about his brief exchange on the court with Michael Mmoh. The World No. 37 refused to speak too much about it.

"I told him at the net I wanted to talk about it with him inside. I don't want say too much [outside]. I don't want to say the wrong things. I mean, it's all good. Everything's gonna be fine," Michelsen said.

Further, he was asked whether he knew why Mmoh decided to retire from their second-round clash; Michelsen said:

"No, he didn't but it looked like it, I mean he had to go off-court so something with his glute. It's what it looked like and I saw him grab it a couple of times."

20-year-old Alex Michelsen has slowly and steadily been making his mark on the ATP Tour. In his first event of the 2025 season, he reached the quarterfinals of the ASB Classic. Next, he was a huge talking point of the Australian Open after getting the better of 11th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round.

Michelsen also defeated 19th seed Karen Khachanov but fell to Alex de Minaur in the fourth round. The 20-year-old, thus acheied his best finish at a Grand Slam. At the Dallas Open, he was a seventh seed but could not live up to the expectations as he fell in the first round against Cameron Norrie.

Currently, at the Delray Beach Open, he received a bye in the first round as a third seed and defeated Mmoh via walkover in the second round. Up next for Michelsen, is another clash against Norrie. The World No. 61 got the better of Arthur Rinderknech 7-6(9), 6-2 in the second round.

