WATCH: Controversial scenes as Felix Auger-Aliassime & Alexander Bublik engage in heated moment at Dubai after VAR drama

Controversial scenes unfolded at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships during the first-round match between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alexander Bublik. The players found themselves in a heated exchange following a VAR incident.

With the score tied at 6-6 in the first set, Bublik prematurely celebrated after hitting a shot that Auger-Aliassime failed to return. The Canadian requested a video replay, which revealed a hindrance by a ball kid that prevented him from making a play on the ball . The chair umpire then instructed the players to replay the point.

This decision this did not sit well with Bublik, who, during the replay, served underarm and won the point. However, the Canadian had the last laugh, ultimately winning the set 7-6(7) and the match 7-6(7), 6-7(4), 6-3.

Watch the video here:

Both Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alexander Bublik had participated in the Qatar Open before competing in Dubai. Bublik's run in Doha was a short one as he lost in the first round to eventual champion Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Auger-Aliassime reached the semifinals at the Qatar Open before succumbing to Rublev. En route to the final four, he defeated players like qualifier Quentin Halys, Hamad Medjedovic, and fourth seed Daniil Medvedev.

Some of the best results of this season for Felix Auger-Aliassime includes him winning the title at the Adelaide International, finishing as the runner-up at the Open Occitanie in Montpellier, and reaching the semifinals at the Qatar Open.

In contrast, Alexander Bublik's performance this season has been less consistent. While he reached the quarterfinals at the Open Occitanie in Montpellier, he was eliminated in the second round at the Open 13 Provence. Additionally, he faced first round losses at the Adelaide International, Australian Open, ABN AMRO Open, and the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Felix Auger-Aliassime will face Nuno Borges at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships 2R

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2025 Qatar Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Nuno Borges in the second round of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Borges entered the ATP 500 hard court tournament in Dubai after competing at the Qatar Open, where he defeated lucky loser Otto Virtanen 7-6(6), 6-3 in the first round before falling to fifth seed and eventual champion Andrey Rublev 3-6, 4-6.

At the Dubai Tennis Championships, Borges began his campaign by securing a convincing victory over eighth seed Arthur Fils with a score of 6-2, 6-1 to set up his second round match against Auger-Aliassime.

Nuno Borges and the Canadian have never faced each other on the ATP Tour and their match in Dubai will be the first time that they face each other.

The winner of the match between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Nuno Borges will advance to face either Alexei Popyrin or Marin Cilic in the quarterfinals.

