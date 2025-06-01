WATCH: Controversial scenes at French Open as Jasmine Paolini breaks up 'pathetic' fight between fans after her kind gesture goes wrong

Jasmine Paolini has quickly turned into one of the most popular players on the tour since her breakout run and eventual rise to the top a year ago. However, she experienced an adverse effect of her popularity at the French Open 2025.
Paolini had a memorable run at last year's French Open, finishing as the runner-up in singles as well as doubles. She has been in fine form this year as well. She's through to the fourth round in singles, where she's up against Elina Svitolina. Along with her compatriot Sara Errani, the duo beat Yuan Yue and Lulu Sun 7-5, 6-2 in the second round of doubles on Saturday, May 31.
Players usually toss some of their belongings as memorabilia to fans once the match is over. Paolini did the same and tossed a towel to the fans. She then proceeded to sign autographs for the others. During this time two fans got into a tussle, with each refusing to let go of the towel tossed by the Italian.
Paolini was still busy signing but couldn't ignore the drama any longer. She intervened and snatched the towel from the sparring fans and handed it over to another lucky fan. Here's a video of the entire episode:
Paolini and Errani will next take on the 13th seeded duo of Beatriz Haddad Maia and Laura Siegemund on Monday, June 2. However, her primary focus will be on her upcoming showdown against Svitolina on Sunday.
Jasmine Paolini and Elina Svitolina to fight for a spot in the French Open quarterfinals
Jasmine Paolini will lock horns with former top 10 player Elina Svitolina in the fourth round of the French Open 2025 on Sunday, June 1. The Ukrainian has been playing some great tennis in recent weeks. She won the Open de Rouen, made the semifinals of the Madrid Open and the quarterfinals of the Italian Open. She hasn't dropped a set en route to the fourth round in Paris.
Paolini has been on a roll herself. She captured the singles and doubles titles at the Italian Open before the start of the clay court Major. She has continued her good run of form at the French Open as well.
This will be the second career meeting between them. They previously crossed paths in the third round of the Australian Open earlier this year. Svitolina rallied from a set down to win the match. Paolini will be eager to avenge that loss. Given their current form, this will be another close contest between them.