Holger Rune has crashed out of the 2025 Miami Open after a shock loss to Reilly Opelka. Apart from the riveting tennis action, the match also saw its share of on-court drama, as the Dane argued with the chair umpire over a contentious call.

Following a first-round bye, Rune squared off against Opelka in the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 event. The pair engaged in a closely contested battle, winning a set apiece to head into the decider. The match turned controversial at 2-2 in the deciding set tiebreak when the Dane approached the chair umpire and requested a video review.

Holger Rune argued that a light had turned on unexpectedly during his rally with Reilly Opelka, which distracted him.

"In the middle of the point the light turned on man. It’s a hindrance man," Rune said.

However, the chair umpire contended that it didn't count as a hindrance since the World No. 11 didn't stop the rally when the incident occurred.

"You didn’t stop. If you showed me you were hindered by this, then yes," the umpire responded.

Nevertheless, Rune refused to budge from his position, heatedly asserting that he had gestured during the rally to convey that he had been hindered by the light as he urged the umpire to check the video review.

"Am I the umpire first of all? I’m not the umpire. You have to call it. Also, I went like 'this' in the middle of the point. Can we view if I went like this in the middle of the point?" he said.

Although the chair umpire ultimately reviewed the video footage, he ruled that no hindrance had taken place and called for play to continue.

Reilly Opelka went on to claim a hard-fought 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(5) comeback win over Holger Rune, knocking the Dane out of the tournament just days after his runner-up finish at the Indian Wells Masters.

Reilly Opelka to face Tomas Machac in Miami Open 3R after win over Holger Rune

After beating Holger Rune in impressive fashion, Reilly Opelka will square off against Tomas Machac in the third round of the 2025 Miami Open. Machac claimed a 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 win over Matteo Arnaldi to book his place against the American.

The showdown will mark the duo's second tour-level encounter, just months after Machac defeated Opelka 3-6, 7-6(1), 6-7(5), 7-6(4), 6-4 in a thrilling second-round clash at the 2025 Australian Open. The winner between the duo will meet Jakub Mensik or Roman Safiullin in the fourth round in Miami.

Meanwhile, Holger Rune will be back in action at the Monte-Carlo Masters to kick off his clay season. The ATP Masters 1000 event is scheduled to commence on April 6.

