WATCH: Controversial scenes as Jack Draper argues with chair umpire over contentious call favoring Carlos Alcaraz in Indian Wells SF

Carlos Alcaraz and Jack Draper squared off in a thrilling semifinal clash at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open, with the Brit claiming an impressive victory. The match also saw a dramatic moment, as Draper successfully got a crucial call overturned after confronting the chair umpire.

Ad

With a spot in the Indian Wells Masters final at stake, Draper took the lead in the contest by dominating the opening set 6-1. However, Alcaraz battled back strongly, claiming the second set 6-0 to force a decider.

Subsequently, the match took a controversial turn at 1-1 on Carlos Alcaraz's serve in the third set, when the Spaniard executed a drop shot during a tense rally. Although Jack Draper reached the ball in time, chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani ruled it as a double bounce just as Alcaraz struck a return which landed out.

Ad

Trending

Draper was quick to challenge the call, with the video review confirming that he had hit the ball on the first bounce. However, Lahyani called for the point to be replayed, believing his call had caused a hindrance for the World No. 3.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, the Brit requested a video review of Alcaraz's positioning at the time of the call, arguing that the Spaniard wouldn't have been hindered by the call.

Ad

"He was nowhere near it and he missed the ball," Draper said.

Following the review, Mohamed Lahyani awarded the point to Draper after admitting that his call was late. In a display of sportsmanship, Alcaraz graciously chose not to contest the ruling and acknowledged that he had made an error on the shot.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jack Draper went on to claim a stellar 6-1, 0-6, 6-4 victory over Carlos Alcaraz, advancing to his maiden ATP Masters 1000 final and ensuring that he will break into the top 10 of the rankings for the first time in his career.

Jack Draper to face Holger Rune in Indian Wells final after beating Carlos Alcaraz

Jack Draper and Alcaraz - Source: Getty

After beating Carlos Alcaraz, Jack Draper will face Holger Rune in the 2025 Indian Wells final. The Dane booked his place in the title clash with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Daniil Medvedev.

Ad

The highly anticipated final will be their second tour-level encounter, with Rune having defeated the Brit 6-4, 6-2 at the 2024 Cincinnati Masters.

Following the Indian Wells Masters, both Jack Draper and Holger Rune will compete at the Miami Open, alongside Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev. The winner of the final between Draper and Rune will also have the opportunity to chase the coveted Sunshine Double.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback