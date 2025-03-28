WATCH: Controversial scenes as Pablo Carreno Busta pushes chair umpire during heated exchange at Girona Challenger event

Controversy erupted at a Challenger event in Girona when Pablo Carreno Busta pushed chair umpire Ali Katebi during a second-round clash against Iliyan Radulov. The argument stemmed from an out call by a line judge, which was overruled by the umpire, sparking the Spaniard's outrage.

At the Girona Challenger event played on clay, local lad Busta took on Bulgaria's Radulov in the second round. The Spaniard comfortably won the first set 6-2 but lost the second 5-7 as the Bulgarian forced a decider.

The third set went into a tiebreak when the controversial moment came about. Radulov's shot was called out by the line judge, but the chair umpire checked it and reversed the decision. Katebi's decision left Busta furious, and the Spaniard pushed the chair umpire while saying:

"Call the supervisor."

Busta refused to continue playing and claimed that he wanted to speak with the supervisor as he did not believe Katebi should be sitting in the umpire's chair.

Katebi refused to call the supervisor for such a reason, but eventually had to succumb. After lengthy discussions with the supervisor, it was decided that the point was to be replayed. Busta also said:

"I want this guy out of Girona."

Surprisingly, Busta did not receive any penalty for his actions. After the situation calmed down, the 33-year-old claimed the tiebreaker 7-4 and advanced to the quarterfinal of the event.

Pablo Carreno Busta previously had an infamous outburst at the Australian Open 2019

Pablo Carreno Busta reacts after losing at the Australian Open 2019 - Source: Getty

In a fourth-round clash at the Australian Open against Kei Nishikori, Pablo Carreno Busta led two sets to nil before the Japanese mounted a huge comeback. In the deciding set, the competitors went into a 10-point tiebreaker. Busta led 8-5 when a Nishikori winner down the line was called out.

However, after a review, it was found that the ball was in and the point was awarded to the Japanese. The Spaniard had a lengthy, heated exchange with the umpire to have the point replayed, but to no avail.

Eventually, Nishikori won the match and Busta had a huge outburst as he threw his kit bag on the court amid boos from the crowd.

"Obviously I’m very sad, no, because after five hours fighting, after five hours’ match, the way that I leave from the court wasn’t correct, and I’m so sorry, because that’s not me," Pablo Carreno Busta told reporters later.

Currently, at the Girona Challenger, sixth seed Busta will take on Marin Cilic in the quarterfinal.

