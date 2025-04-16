WATCH: Controversial scenes as Thiago Seyboth Wild shocks opponent with furious racket smash after Oeiras Open loss

Brazilian ATP star Thiago Seyboth Wild was recently seen losing control over his emotions at the Oeiras Open. The 25-year-old vehemently smashed his racket on the net and then the post multiple times after the customary handshake with his rival, Shintaro Mochizuki. The incident drew negative attention on social media platforms as the clip went viral.

The 2025 season brought a concerning decline for Seyboth Wild. After his comeback at the Australian Open, the Brazilian managed to gain just 3 wins in a total of 14 matches he participated in. His ranking points also experienced a massive decline as he fell out of the top 500 from his career high of No. 58 in 2020.

The crowd at Oeiras, Portugal, witnessed shocking scenes during the round of 32 match between Thiago Seyboth Wild and Shintaro Mochizuki. After the Japanese player dominated Wild to secure a hard-fought win, Wild was seen losing his cool as he smashed his racket. Moving steps ahead of his rival after the post-match handshake, he wrecked his racket on the net two times.

Moments after Mochizuki could gather his reflexes, the Brazilian gave another hit, this time on the post. A clip of the overall incident garnered negative attention from fans on the social media platform X. With the 25-year-old's defeat, Mochizuki now holds a spot in the top 16 of the ongoing ATP Challenger event.

Who is Shintaro Mochizuki's next rival at Oeiras?

Shintaro Mochizuki at the Kinoshita Group Japan Open - Day One - Source: Getty

Shintaro Mochizuki secured his spot in the round of 16 after his commendable victory over Thiago Seyboth Wild. The Japanese pro came into the challengers event after his opening round exit at the Morelia Open.

His upcoming showdown is against the Spanish pro Carlos Taberner. The 27-year-old earned his spot in the top 16 with a victory over the Norwegian Nikolai Budkov. According to the head-to-head stats, the upcoming showdown would mark the first meeting between Mochizuki and his Spanish rival.

The Japanese started his 2025 season with a loss in the qualifers of the Australian Open. His best year-to-date performance was recorded at the ATP Challenger event in Bengaluru where he made it to the final but lost to Brandon Holt of the United States.

