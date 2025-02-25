WATCH: Controversial scenes as Tristan Boyer unleashes F-Bomb at umpire & repeatedly smashes racket after San Diego Challenger dispute

USA's Tristan Boyer went off the rails towards the end of his first-round encounter against Australia's Alex Bolt at the San Diego Challenger on Tuesday (February 25). The 23-year-old complained vehemently about receiving a code violation at a crucial juncture of the match in what was a heated rant.

Boyer, seeded second in San Diego, dropped the first set of his opener at the Challenger tournament by a scoreline of 3-6. The American and his Aussie opponent subsequently held serve throughout the second set, which eventually went to a tiebreaker.

Tristan Boyer took the early mini-break to lead 4-2 in the tiebreaker. However, Bolt restored parity by winning the next two points. At 4-4, the second seed was not only handed a time violation, but a line call also went against him. From that point onwards, he didn't win a single point and eventually slumped to a 3-6, 6-7(4) defeat.

Clearly perturbed by how the match ended, Boyer smashed his racket six times before getting into an argument with the chair umpire. While the World No. 113 was unhappy with the call at 4-4, he also chastised the umpire for handing him a time violation for no good reason.

"You guys are absurd! Unbelievable, it's ridiculous. You guys can't do one thing right. F*** off! God, this is frustrating!" Tristan Boyer said to the chair umpire. "You're like all over the place. Horrendous calls!"

"In the worst moments, what are you doing giving me a code violation? There are three people here! It's the first round of a 100-[level event]," he continued. "It's ridiculous! We're not on TV, there's no one watching, no one's watching on streaming. You're ridiculous. It's unbelievable, oh my god!"

Alex Bolt, meanwhile, will face USA's Govind Nanda for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2025 San Diego Challenger.

Tristan Boyer looking to follow up on Australian Open breakthrough later in 2025

While Tristan Boyer put in a listless performance during his first-round loss in San Diego, he can take pride in the season he has put together this year. The American made his Majors debut at this year's Australian Open, having qualified into the main draw of the men's singles competition.

The 23-year-old then beat Argentina's Federico Coria in five sets to notch his first-ever tour-level victory. Although the three-time ATP Challengers titlist lost to eighth-seeded Alex de Minaur in straight sets in the second round, his Melbourne campaign would've given him tons of confidence in his game.

A few weeks later, Boyer came through qualifying at the Delray Beach Open before going out to fellow American Ethan Quinn in three tough sets in the first round.

