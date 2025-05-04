WATCH: Controversial scenes as UCLA & California team players get into heated argument at NCAA DI Men's Tennis Championship

The high-stakes showdown between UCLA and Cal witnessed bizarre scenes on Sunday, May 4. During their clash for a position at next week's NCAA Regionals, coaches of the opposing teams were seen indulging in a heated exchange beside the chair umpire. The rare moment was captured amid their disagreement over a player's call reversal.

UCLA secured a commendable win over No. 11-seed California 4-2 at the Hellman Tennis Complex in Berkeley on May 3, 2025. The Bruins rallied in singles play despite losing the doubles point during the NCAA second-round match. Spencer Johnson and Giacomo Revelli secured straight-set victories, while freshman Kaylan Bigun triumphed in a three-set battle. Alexander Hoogmartens clinched the win for UCLA with a hard-fought three-set victory on Court 4.

However, the victory for UCLA didn't come without controversy. During the high-stakes showdown, coaches Billy Martin and Kris Kwinta were seen indulging in a heated exchange over a line call that was reversed by the chair umpire. A video clip of the controversial scene emerged on the social media platform X, showcasing the two mentors pointing fingers at each other in disagreement.

Although the controversy halted the match for a moment, the showdown eventually ended up favoring UCLA. The victory propelled UCLA into the NCAA Super Regionals scheduled to be played on May 9-10.

NCAA DI Men's Tennis Championship: Key second-round matches to look out for

The 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Championship is now ready to advance to the Super Regionals scheduled for May 9–11. Stanford’s dominant 4-0 win over Pepperdine extended their undefeated home streak and therefore helped them earn a Super Regional slot against South Carolina. The Cardinals also remain a notable contender for the national title as they are scheduled to host No. 13 South Carolina in the Super Regional on May 9.

San Diego also secured a commendable win over UC Irvine, 4-2, after coming from behind to defeat in front of a record-breaking home crowd. This victory is expected to set up a highly anticipated matchup against UCLA, after their victory over Cal in Berkeley.

Here's a list of other second-round matches scheduled for the day:

No. 15 UCF vs. Florida, 12 p.m

No. 7 Virginia vs. Princeton, 1 p.m

No. 14 Tennessee vs. Duke, 1 p.m

No. 3 Texas vs. Cornell, 2 p.m

No. 9 NC State vs. Georgia, 2 p.m

No. 6 San Diego vs. Southern California, 3 p.m

No. 16 Texas A&M vs. Baylor, 3 p.m

