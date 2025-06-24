WATCH: Controversial scenes as Victoria Azarenka accuses Iga Swiatek of time wasting, clashes with umpire at Bad Homburg Open

Victoria Azarenka engaged in a heated discussion with the chair umpire as she complained about Iga Swiatek wasting time and getting away with it without any repercussions. The Belarusian claimed that the Pole was exhibiting such behavior whenever she was down in a game.

Swiatek and Azarenka took each other on in the second round of the Bad Homburg Open in a clash of former World No. 1s. While the former received a bye to the second round due to being the top seed, the latter fought her way through the qualifiers and the opening round. The Belarusian kicked things off in style, getting a massive 4-1 lead; however, the Pole bounced back in scintillating fashion to win the match 6-4, 6-4.

During 5-4, 15-30 on Iga Swiatek's serve in the second set, the Pole tossed the ball in the air but didn't hit her serve. Azarenka immediately complained to the umpire about how Swiatek was frequently exhibiting this behavior whenever she was down in a game, and how the umpire was letting her get away with it.

“Every time it’s the same story. As soon as she’s down in the game, she’s taking her time. Like over the time. And you’re not checking. Every time.”

After the complaint, Swiatek won the next point and let out a huge 'Jazda'.

Swiatek then won the next two points as well to book her spot in the quarterfinals.

"I use every day to just become a better player" - Iga Swiatek

During the on-court interview, Iga Swiatek was asked if she was bored practicing since her campaign started on day three of the tournament. Swiatek said that she loved practicing, and her coach, Wim Fissette, helped her add some new moves to her arsenal.

“Honestly I love practicing. I really have fun on the practice court. Especially on grass. On one hand my tennis can be tricky. On the other hand, I have an opportunity to learn some new things. Wim, my coach, is implementing that all the time. He convinced me to try some new stuff."

Continuing her thoughts, she explained the importance of having freedom and a clear aim in one's mind, and finally, she talked about how she used every day to improve her tennis.

"When you have a clear goal in practice of what to do, it’s really nice. You have freedom to do whatever you want. You don’t need to adjust to your opponent or anything. You just play the way you want to. I really enjoy the time on practice courts. So it wasn’t a problem for me, I gotta say. And honestly it’s not often that we have time between tournaments to practice. I use every day to just become a better player.”

With her win over Azarenka, Iga Swiatek has achieved 300 wins on the WTA Tour in just 372 matches, which is the fastest since Serena Williams, who achieved this feat in 359 matches.

