WATCH: Controversy erupts as Carlos Alcaraz shows his frustration over privacy invasion in rare moment of anger at US Open

Carlos Alcaraz was left frustrated and appeared quite annoyed at his privacy being invaded while he was practicing on a court. This incident took place at the US Open, where he is set to begin his campaign in two days.Alcaraz recently won the Cincinnati Masters against arch-rival Jannik Sinner, with the Italian forced to retire in the final due to health issues. He then wasted no time in flying to New York alongside fellow WTA champion Iga Swiatek and took no rest before joining his mixed doubles partner Emma Raducanu.The duo began their campaign against Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper but fell short in their opener. Still, after enjoying the experience of playing together, both quickly shifted their attention to their singles campaigns as they gear up for the challenges ahead.On Friday, August 23, Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu practiced side by side on adjacent courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens. During the session, Alcaraz grew visibly frustrated with cameras around the court, pointing them out as he voiced his complaints to his team and tournament staff.Watch the video below:Apparently, the cameras also carry microphones, which many players see as an invasion of privacy. For instance, if a player were to discuss tactics with their team, those conversations could be recorded and reviewed later, potentially compromising their strategy.Carlos Alcaraz to kick off US Open 2025 campaign against home favorite Reilly OpelkaCarlos Alcaraz pictured at the 2025 US Open | Image Source: GettyCarlos Alcaraz is set to launch his 2025 US Open campaign in high spirits, with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, brother Álvaro, and the rest of his team by his side. Fresh off his title run in Cincinnati, he carries plenty of confidence into New York.Alcaraz’s opponent in the first round is home favorite Reilly Opelka, with the duo set to clash on Sunday, August 24. This encounter will mark their first-ever meeting on the ATP Tour.The Spaniard won his very first Grand Slam title at the US Open back in 2022, a year that is widely regarded as his breakthrough season and the one that changed everything for him. That is why this tournament holds such a special value, as he himself has admitted in the past.&quot;I have great memories here from last year. It's a special tournament for me. I'm going to enjoy it and going to go for it,&quot; he told the media. While Carlos Alcaraz is indeed one of the favorites this year, the road ahead will be extremely challenging as he has landed in a tough section of the draw that includes the likes of Novak Djokovic. Having already captured the French Open title earlier this season and finishing runner-up at Wimbledon, the Spaniard will now be eager to cap off his year with a triumphant run at Flushing Meadows.