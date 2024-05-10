WATCH: Controversy erupts at Italian Open 2024 as Dan Evans fumes after mistaken line call by chair umpire during clash against Fabio Fognini

The first-round match between Dan Evans and Fabio Fognini at the ongoing Italian Open produced a controversial moment at a crucial juncture in the third set. It involved an inexplicably wrong line call by chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani, which saw Fognini winning a point that should have been Evan's.

Watch the moment unfold in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Fognini started the match on the front foot and clinched the first set 6-4. However, Evans bounced back in style, winning the second set 6-3 and forcing a third and deciding set.

In the third set though, Fognini once again asserted his superiority and established a 3-1 lead over the Brit. Serving to further his lead in the fifth game, Fognini found himself at the mercy of Evans, who had created a break point opportunity.

Evans returned the Italian's powerful serve, but the return looped up high into the air. At this point, it seemed like Fognini had the perfect chance to save the break point.

However, inexplicably, the former ATP World No. 9 shanked a forehand volley out. Bizarre scenes followed as chair umpire Lahyani was convinced that Fognini's volley had landed in. Evans, on the other hand, tried to convince the umpire of the reality; that the ball had, indeed, landed out.

Despite a heated argument that followed, which also saw the two players talk out their differences, the point was wrongly awarded to Fognini. A video review later confirmed that the umpire had made an incorrect call. An understandably furious Evans proceeded to vent out his frustrations at Lahyani but to no avail.

Ultimately, it was Fognini who won the match as he won the third set 6-2. However, things could very well have gone in a different direction had Lahyani made the correct call earlier.

Fabio Fognini to face Taylor Fritz next at the Italian Open

Taylor Fritz in action at the 2024 Madrid Open

Fognini rode on his luck to reach the second round of the Italian Open. However, he will need more than just luck to get past his next opponent, Taylor Fritz.

The American is the No. 11 seed at the ATP Masters 1000 event and would be keen to improve on his run to the semifinals of the Madrid Open, where he was defeated by eventual champion Andrey Rublev.

Fritz and Fognini are level at 1-1 in their ATP Tour head-to-head. Their last meeting came in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Los Cabos Open, which the American won 6-1, 7-6(1). The winner of the match between Fritz and Fognini will meet either Flavio Cobolli or Sebastian Korda in the third round.