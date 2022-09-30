Watch: Ugly scenes at the Challenger Orleans as Corentin Moutet and Adrian Andreev come to blows after their clash

The 2022 Challenger Orleans in France experienced some unsavory scenes on Thursday as Corentin Moutet and Adrian Andreev were involved in a major scuffle after their clash.

Moutet, the top seed, experienced a shock loss in front of his home crowd in the second-round clash, losing 6-2, 7-6, 7-6 in three sets. During their customary greeting at the net at the end of the match, Andreev greeted the Frenchman with a stronger-than-usual handshake, which did not go down well with Moutet.

Moutet responded with a shoulder push and did not stop there. The World No. 64 proceeded to shove him even further by grabbing him near the throat (as seen in the video shared by Twitter user Imad), prompting Andreev to retaliate with a push of his own. The two continued trading blows for a few more seconds before the chair umpire interfered and separated them.

The duo also exchanged a few words, with the umpire holding them at arm's length, although exactly what was spoken could not be heard. As Andreev walked away from the fight, Corentin Moutet was very much inclined to go after the Bulgarian and would have done so if not for the umpire holding him back.

How the ATP responds to Moutet and Andreev's actions remains to be seen, whether it will be a suspension from the tour for a while or just a monetary fine as is usually the case in other unsportsmanlike conduct scenarios. Meanwhile, Andreev will take on either sixth seed Norbert Gombos or qualifier Arthur Fils in the quarterfinals.

Corentin Moutet is currently at a career-high ranking of World No. 64

Corentin Moutet at the 2022 US Open

If a suspension does come forth from the ATP, it could not come at a worse time for Corentin Moutet, who is currently at a career-high ranking of World No. 64. After reaching the second round at both the Australian Open and the French Open in 2022, the 23-year-old reached the fourth round at the US Open, recording his best ever run at a Grand Slam.

Moutet has two titles on the ATP Challenger Tour this season, winning silverware in Lyon and Szczecin. Overall, he has a 34-17 win/loss record for the year, with 16 wins and 6 losses coming outside the main ATP Tour. Most notably, the World No. 64 beat Botic Van De Zandschulp at Flushing Meadows, Stan Wawrinka twice (at the US Open and at the French Open) and Marton Fucsovics in Adelaide.

