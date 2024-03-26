WATCH: Danielle Collins blows kisses to hostile Romanian fans after Miami Open 4R win against Sorana Cirstea

Danielle Collins is continuing to steamroll her opponents at the 2024 Miami Open with her latest victory coming against Sorana Cirstea.

Collins, who is playing her last season on the WTA Tour, faced No. 19 seed Sorana Cirstea in the fourth round of the 2024 Miami Open on March 25. The American broke Cirstea thrice throughout the match to oust her from the tournament 6-3, 6-2 in an hour and 30 minutes.

Moreover, Collins saved all three breakpoints on her serve. After her win, the 30-year-old turned towards the raucous Romanian fans there to support Cirstea and blew them a kiss.

Danielle Collins' next opponent at the 2024 Miami Open will be No. 23 seed Caroline Garcia. The quarterfinal match will be the fourth tour-level contest between the two women. Collins has defeated Garcia in their previous three meetings, including their last at the 2023 San Diego Open.

Garcia ousted Viktoriya Tomova, Naomi Osaka, and Coco Gauff en route to her first quarterfinal at either of the Sunshine Double tournaments.

Danielle Collins picks Peyton Stearns as her heir-apparent

Peyton Stearns

Danielle Collins has been in excellent form at the Miami Open, comfortably ousting Bernard Pera, Anastasia Potapova, Elina Avanesyan, and Sorana Cirstea to reach the quarterfinals. After her win against Avanesyan, Collins was asked by Blair Henley during their on-court interview on who she thinks is a suitable heir for her famous 'come on' celebration.

The American picked compatriot Peyton Stearns, who is a great friend of hers, to carry the torch and keep her trademark fist pump alive on the tour after she retires later this year.

"Oh, I feel like Peyton Stearns, you know? Peyton Stearns is my little buddy, and watching her compete and do the "hook em" out there 'cause she played in Texas, it's like so much fun watching her. So, she'll carry the torch," Danielle Collins said during interview.

Peyton Stearns has been a regular on the WTA Tour over the last couple of years. Last year, she reached her maiden tour final in Bogota, Colombia, and surged to the World No. 67 spot on the WTA Ranking. In 2024, she struggled to win her matches and did not emerge victorious until the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she beat Mirra Andreeva in the first round.

At the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Stearns bested Elisabetta Cocciaretto before losing to Aryna Sabalenka. The 22-year-old also reached the second round at the Miami Open by defeating Yafan Wang but was bested by Victoria Azarenka.