WATCH: Danielle Collins joyfully reunites with her dog Quincy after Charleston Open triumph, hands off trophy to cuddle her excited pet

Danielle Collins shared a wholesome moment with her dog Quincy after lifting the Charleston Open women's singles trophy on Sunday, April 7.

Collins overcame Daria Kasatkina without much trouble in the Sunday final to win her second trophy of the season. Collins kept Kasatkina under the pump right from the word go as she broke the Russian in her first service game. She then broke Kasatkina again in the eighth game to secure the set.

The American came down heavily on Kasatkina in the second set as she raced to a 5-0 lead in no time to eventually win the match 6-2, 6-1 before the clock hit 80 minutes.

Collins produced an impeccable performance on her first serve as she maintained a 95 percent conversion rate. Also, she brushed aside the two break points Kasatkina created on her serve. Notably, she leveled her head-to-head tally with the Russian 2-2 with the summit-clash win.

This was the American's second WTA 500 title win and interestingly, she won her first at the Silicon Valley Classic in 2021 by overcoming Kasatkina in the final then as well.

Collins celebrated her victory with her dog Quincy as the two reunited on court during the presentation ceremony. Quincy was so overjoyed to see Collins that she had to give up her trophy for a brief cuddle.

Watch the video of their cute interaction below:

Danielle Collins: "Was a really nice surprise, our great family friends decided to start driving with Quincy from Florida and got him here"

After the Charleston Open triumph, Danielle Collins sat down at the Tennis Channel desk to answer a few questions from host Steve Weissman. Quincy made a special appearance at the interview and stole the spotlight in the first few minutes.

"Quincy looks a little camera-shy right now but I think he's just distracted by all the wonderful people and fans we have here supporting us," Danielle Collins said.

Collins tried to make Quincy look at the camera but failed. She then revealed that her friends Rachel and Jon had planned the sweet surprise of bringing Quincy all the way to Daniel Island from Florida.

"It was a really nice surprise, our great family friends Rachel and Jon decided to start driving with Quincy from Florida and got him here and they got to catch the match, which is great. Yeah! What a great surprise to celebrate this with my son," Danielle Collins added.

Notably, the 2024 season is going to be Collins' last competitive year as she had decided to quit professional tennis before the next season.

